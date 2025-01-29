Rewind: Across Time and Space in Infinity Nikki is a quest you can pick up near the Stylist's Guild in Florawish. This quest tasks you with helping comfort a young girl named Loni after she missed meeting her pen-pal.

This Infinity Nikki quest is quite simple on the surface but, as most of us know, getting the correct photographs to complete a task can be somewhat tricky as you need to be quite specific with some of them.

Without further ado, here's how to complete Rewind: Across Time and Space in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete Rewind Across Time and Space in Infinity Nikki

To start the Rewind: Across Time and Space in Infinity Nikki you need to speak to Loni, a young child, that seems quite upset near the Wishing Tree outside the Stylist's Guild in Florawish. However, you can only do this after reading the message sent by Dada on your Pear-Pal first.

When you find her, walk up to Loni and interact with her to find out she's missed her pen-pal's visit. This has really upset Loni but there could be a way for Nikki and Momo to help make it right. After speaking with her, your next task is to find Luriel's snapshot.

Luriel's snapshot is marked on your map for you, but if you're not sure then it's in Lakeside District just west of Flora Wharf. We've marked its location on the map below for you:

When you get here, face Loni and then look to her left. You should be able to see a floating object here - interact with it to bring up Luriel's Snapshot. While you're viewing the snapshot, use the prompted command to turn into a projection of Luriel.

Once this happens, listen to Loni and then your next task will be to take a photo of all three of you together. To do this, stand Nikki between Luriel and Loni then open Momo's Camera. You can make any number of poses here, have fun with it, as long as the trio are clearly visible.

Gold frames will appear around Loni, Nikki and Luriel if they're clearly in view of the camera - this is the sign that you're taking the right photo.

Once you've taken the photo, speak to Loni again and hand it over to her. Then, there's one more task for you to do, but it's another easy one.

Head to the bridge just west of where Luriel's snapshot was with Loni. We've marked its location on the map below too:

When you're here, speak to Loni again then walk to the marker on the center of the bridge. When here, open up Momo's camera again and take any photo you like on the bridge. The only rule is that Nikki is clearly visible here. This time, the gold frames won't appear so you can just take the photo when you're ready.

Once you've taken the photo, use the Snapshot prompt indicated in the bottom right corner of the photo preview screen.

This will bring you to the Snapshot menu, in here you can add a little message to go with your photo (be nice folks) and then use the prompted command to 'Post Snapshot'.

Once you've done this, Loni will speak to you one more time and the quest will be complete. Loni will reward you with 400 Mira EXP, 30 Diamond, 15,000 Bling and 50 Thread of Purity.

That's all for now!