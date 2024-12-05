The Nighttime Insects Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki once again pairs Nikki and Momo up with the aspiring bug catcher Tori in Breezy Meadow. Your task, again, is to find several of the bugs that Tori can't see in a single photo.

Photo Investigations involve Nikki and Momo helping citizens of Miraland spot missing animals, objects, or even family members in either a single photograph or a set of images in Infinity Nikki. There's no special outfit needed for this (unfortunately), just a keen pair of eyes!

Without further ado, here's how to complete the Nighttime Insects Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete the Nighttime Insects Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Nighttime Insects Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki you need to find the Glimmerdrop and Foodie Bee bugs in the photograph for Tori. To start this, you need to have first completed the Daytime Insects Photo Investigation, then speak to Tori outside the Bug Catcher's Cabin between 5am and 9pm.

There's one Glimmerdrop and three Foodie Bees to find in the photograph, here are their locations:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

The Glimmerdrop is the green glowing circle behind the tall purple plants in the middle of the photo.

The first Foodie Bee is in the yellow flowers to the right of the wooden cart on the left side of the photo.

The second Foodie Bee is in the yellow flowers on the right side of the photo, beneath the lamp by the door.

The third Foodie Bee is floating past the hanging lamp to the left of the door on the right side of the photo.

When you've found them all, Tori will reward you with 10 Diamonds and 3 Upgrade Kits.

That's all for now, but if you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content we've got plenty for you. Check out our pages showing you how to complete the Faewish Sprite's Test Photo Investigation and how to complete the Animal Trail Photo Investigation too.