How to complete Moore's questline in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Moore is one of the new NPCs you can meet in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Not only is he one of the few merchants available in the expansion, but Moore also has his own questline to follow that spans the entire length of Elden Ring's DLC. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about how to complete Moore's questline, including the outcomes of the various choices you'll have to make as part of his sidequest.

On this page:

First meeting - where to find Moore

Moore is found at the Site of Grace 'Main Gate Cross' in Gravesite Plain, just before you get to Belurat, Tower Settlement. You can find his exact location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

When you first meet Moore, he's available as a simple merchant, selling the following items:

3x Rune Arc: 8000 runes

8000 runes 2x Spellproof Pickled Liver: 4000 runes

4000 runes 2x Fireproof Pickled Liver: 4000 runes

4000 runes 2x Lightningproof Pickled Liver: 4000 runes

4000 runes 2x Holyproof Pickled Liver: 4000 runes

4000 runes 1x Well-Pickled Turtle Neck: 2000 runes

2000 runes 8x Black Pyrefly: 1800 runes

1800 runes 10x Rada Fruit: 800 runes

800 runes 8x Redflesh Mushroom: 1500 runes

1500 runes 6x Whiteflesh Mushroom: 2000 runes

2000 runes 4x Sanguine Amaryllis: 1800 runes

1800 runes 5x Knot Resin: 1500 runes

1500 runes Arrow: 20 runes

20 runes Great Arrow: 300 runes

300 runes Bolt: 40 runes

40 runes Ballista Bolt: 300 runes

300 runes Note: Sealed Spiritsprings: 1000 runes

Once you've purchased an item from him, you'll get the option to 'Talk to Moore' to find out more about him. He'll tell you that he enjoys finding various items for his fellow Miquella followers, and it's clear he has a particular affinity with Needle Knight Leda and the Forager Brood.

Once you've spoken to Moore, you can also talk to Ansbach to learn a little more about Moore. He'll reveal how Moore gets many of his items from the Forager Brood, and that you should "mind your manners" when you encounter them, as they're not your enemy (unlike nearly everything else in this realm). You'll meet these characters all over the Land of Shadow, but we don't need to worry about them just yet.

Once you've exhausted both characters' dialogue, there isn't much more to do at this stage. Feel free to leave and continue your journey through Belurat, Tower Settlement.

Second meeting

Once you've met Thiollier at the Site of Grace 'Pillar Path Cross' near Castle Ensis in Gravesite Plain, you can return to Moore to get some additional dialogue from him.

Select 'Talk to Moore' again and he will give you a bottle of Black Syrup to take to Thiollier.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Return to Thiollier and give him the Black Syrup item. Ironically, this item isn't relevant for either Thiollier or Moore's respective questlines, but will become important later if you decide to pursue the Dragon Communion Priestess' questline instead.

Once you've done this, you can carry on with your journey through to Scadu Altus and the Shadow Keep.

Moore and the Forager Brood

IMPORTANT: this isn't a necessary part of Moore's questline, but if you want to collect all of the Forager Brood's Cookbooks in Shadow of the Erdtree, you should do this now before continuing with the story.

There's a total of 7 Forager Brood Cookbooks to find in Elden Ring's DLC, but you can only obtain the seventh one from Moore, after you've collected Cookbooks 1-6. If you fail to complete this step before your next meeting with Moore, you won't be able to get Forager Brood's Cookbook (7).

It's also possible to end Moore's questline early at this point by killing the Forager Brood twice. If you kill two Forager Brood (either deliberately or by accident), Moore will invade your world to fight you, at which point you'll need to kill him too in order to progress.

Third meeting

Moore's questline will progress to the next step once you've received the message "Somewhere a great rune has broken...". This will appear when you approach the Shadow Keep in Scadu Altus (either from the front entrance or its Church District on the east side of the Shadow Keep) or by entering Rauh Base for the first time.

When you receive this message, you should return and visit all of Shadow of the Erdtree's NPCs - Moore included - as they'll all have new things to say. Moore will tell you Miquella's light has disappeared from his mind. "I don't feel it. It's broken," he says, but he remains steadfast in his belief in both Miquella and his work.

Select the option 'Talk to Moore' at this point, however, and he will begin to express more of his doubts. He will say he feels abandoned and doesn't know what to do and poses a question to you that will have important consequences for the rest of Moore's questline.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

He asks you "What should we do? Must we be sad forever?" and you have a choice of three responses:

Put it behind you

Remain sad forever

I don't know

Below, we'll go through what each option means for Moore's questline, and the consequences of picking each one.

Put it behind you

Choosing this option will continue Moore's questline through to the end of the DLC. Moore will perk up at this suggestion and accept that maybe that's the whole point of Miquella's love - that it's "Love for all the unloved".

NB: picking this option also allows you to still get the Black Syrup for Thiollier if you missed the second step of Moore's questline and don't already have it.

Once you've exhaused Moore's dialogue and rested at a Site of Grace, he will move on from his location at Main Gate Cross, and you won't meet him again until the end of the DLC. As a result, make sure you buy everything you want from him now, as you won't get another chance later.

Remain sad forever

Moore will enter a spiral of sadness and will simply repeat the same line of dialogue over and over again. You won't be able to use him as a merchant any more, and once you leave the area, he will move on from Main Gate Cross.

You'll find him next just north of the Church of the Crusade in Scadu Altus (where you'll fight Fire Knight Queelign as part of his respective questline), where his body will lie on the ground, embracing a Forager Brood.

You'll find Moore's body here, just north of the Church of the Crusade in Scadu Altus. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You'll be able to loot his Bell Bearing, Verdigris Greatshield and Verdigris Armor Set, and Moore's questline will end here.

I don't know

Moore will agree he doesn't know what to do either, and you'll have the choice to pick one of the other options again.

However, you can also leave Moore to figure it out on his own, and picking this option will stall Moore's questline indefinitely. He will remain at Main Gate Cross until the end of the game, and you won't be able to get his Armor Set or Bell Bearing.

Fourth and final encounter

If you choose "Put it behind you", you'll meet Moore again at the end of Shadow of the Erdtree in Enir-Ilim during the fight against Needle Knight Leda, and you'll need to defeat him in combat.

NB: by killing Moore in this fight, you will cause the Forager Brood to completely disappear from the map, preventing you from collecting up any more Forager Brood Cookbooks.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

At the end of the fight, you'll be able to loot the following items from his corpse in the arena (which are the same rewards as previous points in Moore's questline where it could have ended earlier):

Moore's Bell Bearing

Verdigris Greatshield

Verdigris Helm

Verdigris Armor

Verdigris Gauntlets

Verdigris Greaves

This will conclude Moore's questline at long last. In some respects, while ending Moore's questline earlier and telling him to be sad forever is both bleak and rather depressing, it will make that final fight against Leda a fraction easier. There's no difference in the items you can gain from him, and you'll have one less opponent to worry about at the same time. The choice is, of course, up to you, so do what you think is best for Moore.

Need more help? Improve your stats by finding all of Shadow of the Erdtree's Scadutree Fragment locations and Revered Spirit Ash locations. Alternatively, see which Erdtree bosses you've still got left to beat, and track down some great new early weapons to help you on your adventure.