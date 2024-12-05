The Lost Sheep Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki tasks Nikki and Momo with finding some mischievious missing Florasheep hiding among flowers for Luke in Stoneville.

Photo Investigations involve Nikki and Momo helping citizens of Miraland spot missing animals, objects, or even family members in either a single photograph or a set of images in Infinity Nikki. There's no special outfit needed for this (unfortunately), just a keen pair of eyes!

Without further ado, here's how to complete the Lost Sheep Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete the Lost Sheep Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Lost Sheep Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki you need to find all three Florasheep in the photo for Luke. Now, there are other types of sheep in the photo you're given but you need to find the purple ones you see wandering around Stoneville.

Here are the locations of all three Floraheep in the photo:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Here's a quick rundown of where to find each Florasheep:

The first Florasheep is in the bottom left corner of the photo.

The second Florasheep is just to the right of the first one.

The third Florasheep is hiding behind a white one on the second row of flowers from the right of the photo.

