The Lost Item Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki tasks you with finding a brooch that belongs to Bethany's Flamecrest Festival contestant.

Photo Investigations involve Nikki and Momo helping citizens of Miraland spot missing animals, objects, or even family members in either a single photograph or a set of images in Infinity Nikki. There's no special outfit needed for this (unfortunately), just a keen pair of eyes!

Without further ado, here's how to complete the Lost Item Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to complete the Lost Item Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Lost Item Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki you need to find Bethany's contestant's brooch among the flowers in the photograph.

Here's the location of the brooch in the photo:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

This one is quite sneaky when you look at it, as it's hinted at that the brooch itself is in the flowers but this isn't the case. The brooch is actually on the ground near the flowerbed, and if you look at it quickly it does seem like a dead flower - which would never happen in Stoneville!

Once you've found the brooch, Bethany will reward you with 10 Diamonds and 3 Upgrade kits.

That's all for now, but if you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content check out our pages showing you how to complete the Daytime Insects photo investigation and how to complete the Faewish Sprite's Test photo investigation too.