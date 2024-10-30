How to complete the Liberty Falls Music Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Liberty Falls music easter egg in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies is the latest entry in a long tradition of secret songs hidden in Call of Duty Zombies maps. To trigger the track, you need to find three pairs of headphones featuring bunny ears reminiscent of Mister Peeks, the mystery box mascot that pops up in most Call of Duty Zombies maps.

Once you find them all, giggles will give way to a brand new Kevin Sherwood track called 'Destroy Something Beautiful', featuring vocals from Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil. The track will accompany you for the next few minutes of zombie bashing.

So, without further ado, here's how to find all three pairs of Mister Peeks bunny headphones in Liberty Falls and trigger the music easter egg.

