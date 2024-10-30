How to complete the Liberty Falls Music Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies
Track down bunny headphones to trigger a secret Kevin Sherwood track.
The Liberty Falls music easter egg in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies is the latest entry in a long tradition of secret songs hidden in Call of Duty Zombies maps. To trigger the track, you need to find three pairs of headphones featuring bunny ears reminiscent of Mister Peeks, the mystery box mascot that pops up in most Call of Duty Zombies maps.
Once you find them all, giggles will give way to a brand new Kevin Sherwood track called 'Destroy Something Beautiful', featuring vocals from Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil. The track will accompany you for the next few minutes of zombie bashing.
So, without further ado, here's how to find all three pairs of Mister Peeks bunny headphones in Liberty Falls and trigger the music easter egg.
All Liberty Falls bunny headphones locations in Black Ops 6 Zombies
To ensure you can easily trigger the music easter egg, here are screenshots and descriptions that should lead you to each pair of bunny headphones in Liberty Falls.
You must hold the interact button on each pair of headphones to activate the song. You may hear a bitcrushed Mister Peeks giggle confirming the interaction, but sometimes there's no sound effect in my testing, so just hold down the interact button with your crosshairs centred on the headphones.
Liberty Falls Headphones Location 1
The first pair of bunny headphones can be found on the path between the Motor Lodge and the bowling alley. If you head towards the bowling alley from the starting area, you'll have to head up some stairs to get to the entrance of Fuller's Liberty Lanes. Head up the stairs, but instead of entering the bowling alley, turn around and check the alcove on the left-hand side to find the headphones lying on the ground.
Liberty Falls Headphones Location 2
The second pair of bunny headphones is in the Dark Aether church, where the Liberty Falls Pack-a-Punch Machine is located. Follow the natural progression of the level, opening the doors and following the objective marker to the sacred building. Open the front door, head in, and then veer left to the collection of damaged pews. Around the front, you'll find the second pair on the seat closest to the wall.
Liberty Falls Headphones Location 3
The final pair of bunny headphones can be found on Washington Avenue, the street at the bottom of the hill that leads up to the Dark Aether church. You can find the last pair underneath a bench to the left of the Gobblegum machine or to the right of the barrier that leads down to Olly's Comics.
Once you've interacted with each pair of headphones, you should hear the drums and guitar kick in, confirming that you've completed the Liberty Falls music easter egg.