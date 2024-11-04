How to complete the Liberty Falls Main Quest Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Liberty Falls Main Quest Easter Egg in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies is an entirely optional quest hidden within the Liberty Falls map, a tradition for Call of Duty Zombies levels that veteran fans will be well aware of. To complete the Liberty Falls easter egg, you must liaise with Dr Panos in the Dark Aether Church and complete a lengthy series of objectives that will take you all over the map and up the challenge of survival considerably from round to round.

Upon completing the Liberty Falls easter egg, you'll unlock a special Ray Gun skin, a Mister Peeks weapon charm, a unique calling card, and a chunk of XP. If you complete the easter egg before Season 1 of Black Ops 6 drops, you'll also receive another calling card recognising an early completion. In-game, you can also choose to continue playing once it's over, and you'll receive a suite of rare resources and handy upgrades for your weapons, as well as being blessed with some lore knowledge regarding the future of Black Ops 6 Zombies.

The Liberty Falls easter egg is much easier than the Terminus easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies, and the rewards speak for themselves. Who doesn't want a cool ray gun variant you can brandish in front of your friends? So, without further ado, here's how to trigger and complete the Liberty Falls Main Quest Easter Egg.

Liberty Falls Easter Egg Loadout in Black Ops 6 Zombies Before we begin, it's worth tweaking your Zombies loadout to mitigate the difficulty of this process, especially if you're planning to attempt the easter egg on your own. During my successful solo run, I brought the ASG-89 shotgun, which is excellent for mulching through hordes of zombies. I'm also partial to using the GS45 pistols in Black Ops 6 Zombies, particularly with the Akimbo stock, unlocked at Weapon Level 31. When pack-a-punched, they're augmented with devastating explosive rounds that can tear hordes to shreds. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision The Field Upgrade choice is up to you. Aether Shroud is particularly useful because it lets you phase out of enemy detection range. Still, I prefer the Energy Mine with the 'Turret' and 'Extra Charge' researched augments, which turn it into a tower defence blaster that can keep the zombies at bay while you're completing tricky tasks. I'd also recommend bringing a Smoke Grenade with you in the Tactical slot, as you can stand in the middle of its radius and be cloaked from attacks for a while. Gobblegums are optional, but you can complete the easter egg much quicker if you have some high-level gums available. Particularly, Wonderbar! ensures the Mystery Box will spawn a Wonder Weapon, allowing you to avoid crafting the Thrustodyne M23 Jet Gun, which is a huge time skip, as long as you're not given the Ray Gun instead... Idle Eyes is also particularly useful, as it will make the zombies ignore you for 30 seconds. Phoenix Up is another brilliant option, as it revives your whole team (with their perks) if you fall at the final hurdle. Elsewhere, Perkaholic will give you all the perks immediately, and Hidden Power upgrades your gun to the top rarity, which will trivialise the survival aspect between rounds. With that in mind, let's move on to the main steps.

How to start the Liberty Falls Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies This is an optional step, but the official start point of the easter egg is in the Dark Aether Church at the back of the map, where the Pack-a-Punch machine resides. Pay your way in there with essence and hold the interact button on the SDG Generator inside, which is on the right wall. This will cause a whiteout on the screen and introduce you to Dr Pericles Panos, who is up on the church's balcony. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

How to craft the Thrustodyne M23 Jet Gun in Liberty Falls The first step in completing the Liberty Falls easter egg is crafting the Thrustodyne M23, a map-specific Wonder Weapon that we'll call the Jet Gun from here on out. You can find the Jet Gun in the Mystery Box, and if you do, you can skip this entire section. To craft it you'll need three items: the Handbrake, the Water Pressure Gauge, and the Electrical Wires, so let's tackle them in that order. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

How to find the Handbrake in Liberty Falls During a typical round, go to the cemetery just to the right of the Dark Aether Church and run around near the Aether storm, clearing the waves. With any luck, a unique zombie called the Groundskeeper will spawn, wearing a hat, a red flannel shirt and dungarees. There is no trick to summon the Groundskeeper; it's completely random, so just keep playing, and you'll find him. Once he spawns, kill him and pick up the Toolshed Key he drops. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision On the way out from the cemetery, turn left and run away from the church. You'll see a Toolshed at the edge of the map, with a water tower in the distance to the right. Interact with the door to unlock it, then pick up the Handbrake on the table inside. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

How to find the Water Pressure Gauge in Liberty Falls From the Toolshed, head to Washington Avenue, the long street with the Speed Cola machine. There's a clump of flower pots displayed outside of a purple building, and to the left of all that, you can find an exposed water pipe with a valve on top of it. Hold interact on the valve to pick it up. Remember, you can always navigate to the 'Scoreboard' tab of the in-game menu to check which items are in your inventory. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision With the valve acquired, head to Fuller's Liberty Lanes, the bowling alley on the other side of the map. Inside, you want to head to the right-hand wall and follow it along the lane until you find a box. Melee the box, and then you'll see the 'Turn Water Valve' prompt. Zombies will spawn as soon as you start this process, so set up your Energy Mine turrets if you have them or lay down some Blast Traps, Monkey Bombs or Decoys. You can also use the Smoke Grenade's radius to conceal yourself from attacks while interacting, or the Idle Eyes Gobblegum will pause zombie movement entirely if you've got that one. Raising the meter takes a lot of time, making this step particularly tricky if you're attempting the easter egg solo. Either way, once you've done it, pick up the Water Pressure Gauge that drops and get out of there.

How to find the Electrical Wires in Liberty Falls Head down to the Radio House Electronics Superstore in the Riverside section at the bottom of the map. It's across from Olly's Comics. You'll see that the door is gated, but you can destroy it with, specifically, a blast from the cannon of a Mangler, a special armoured zombie variant. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision If you're Level 20, you can build a Mangler Cannon at one of the crafting tables for 1250 Salvage. Or you can wait until a Mangler spawns, lead it to the store, stand in front of the gates, and wait for it to charge its weapon at you. Dodge out of the way at the last moment, and the door will be blown wide open. Once inside, you must interact with the piles of scrap on the floor until you find the Electrical Wires among them.

Building the Jet Gun in Liberty Falls With that, you have all the parts you need to craft the Jet Gun. Head to the Motor Lodge (the starting area) and ascend the stairs to the second floor of motel rooms. If you walk along the left path towards the dead end, a door will open, and a flood of zombies will attack you. Wipe them out, and then, when the coast is clear, head into the room and to the crafting table at the back, where you can craft the Jet Gun. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

How to craft the LTG Device in Liberty Falls Ok, so you've got the Jet Gun, and now you can use it to continue the easter egg. There are three LTG Device parts that you can find around the map, and the only way to acquire them is to vacuum them into your possession with the Jet Gun by holding RT / R2. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision LTG Device Part 1 Location in Liberty Falls The first LTG Device part is located in Olly's Comics, in the Riverside area at the bottom of the map. This is the comic book store with the superhero statue inside, and you need to unlock the door to get in. Once inside, head to the counter in the middle of the shop and look up. You'll see a part with a purple hue around it hidden in the roof. Equip the Jet Gun and suck it with the right trigger button until it disappears. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision LTG Device Part 2 Location in Liberty Falls Head up to Washington Avenue from Olly's Comics, where there's a big truck on the street next to the Speed Cola machine. If you head up the path to the Dark Aether Church and hug the left wall, you'll come to an area that lets you get up on the roof of a building, where there's a zipline. If you're standing to the left of the zipline, the LTG Device part will be beneath your feet, so point down and suck it up until it lands in your inventory. Alternatively, you can jump on the truck from the roof and try to suck it from the open window. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision LTG Device Part 3 Location in Liberty Falls The final LTG Device part is in the Dark Aether Church, hanging in the air to the left of the balcony where Dr. Panos is situated. Hop on the pews and hoover it up with your Jet Gun. While you're here, interact with the SDG Generator from the beginning of the process, and you'll get more dialogue about building the LTG. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Building the LTG Device in Liberty Falls Now that you've got all the parts, head to the roof of the Savings & Loan building, the bank in the centre of the map. You can use the zipline from where you found the second LTG Device part to get there or any other ziplines dotted around Liberty Falls. Now, head to the far corner of the roof to find a special workbench (complete with blueprints) where you can assemble the LTG Device. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision With the LTG Device crafted, head back to the Dark Aether Church and interact with the SDG Generator for more dialogue. You must capture a high-value target, or HVT, inside an Aether Canister, which is one of those cylindrical tubes sticking out from the SDG Generator. Take one by interacting with the generator, and notice that it will weigh you down as you walk, so you should grab the Stamin-Up perk from the bowling alley for this next section.

How to capture the Riverside HVT in an Aether Canister in Black Ops 6 Zombies Head back to the starting area of Liberty Falls, and you'll find a Dark Aether Field Generator in the centre of the zone. Follow the generator's cables to a 'trap' spot next to the gas tank, where the aether will start emanating if you activate the generator. This is where you want to place your Aether Canister, so drop it directly on the trap spot and leave it there. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Now, you need to head down the road that leads you towards Olly's Comics, and you'll see a damaging Aether Storm about halfway there. Underneath the eye of the storm is a little platform where you can place the LTG Device by holding the interact button, which creates a portal. Prepare yourself before you do this because you're about to engage in a spot of wave defence. Zombies will run towards the portal; if they make it inside, they'll damage its integrity. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Defend the portal successfully, and a uniquely named, red-hued variant of a Mangler or Abomination will spawn. This is your HVT, and you want to shepherd it to where you placed your Aether Canister. Once you're in the correct area, start weakening the HVT until it has a sliver of health remaining. Essentially, we're trying to use the Dark Aether Field Generator to finish off the HVT, which will trap its essence in the Aether Canister you placed on top of the trap. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision So, with the monster weakened, activate the trap for 1000 essence and ensure the HVT is standing close to the Aether Canister and being affected by the Dark Aether Field. Finish it off with your weapons, which will trap the zombie's essence in the canister. This is a frustrating process, and if you mess this up, you'll have to start again in the next round with the LTG portal defence process. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision But we're not done yet. Now, you need to pick up the canister and take it back to the church, but you only have 90 seconds to get that done, so chop chop. Speed towards the church and interact with the SDG Generator inside while the canister is in your possession, and you can move on to the next part of the quest.

How to align the Strauss Counter Projectors in Liberty Falls Once you deposit the first Aether Canister, the SDG Generator will spit out a Strauss Counter, a tool bound to your tactical slot. With this item acquired, you need to find three projectors dotted around the map and calibrate them depending on the colour the Strauss Counter shows when you're near it. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Each configuration will be unique, but in my experience, you need to interact with the projector until it displays the 'opposite' colour shown on the Strauss Counter. So if it's red on the counter, you must cycle through to make the projector light green, and vice versa. If the counter is yellow, keep the light yellow, too. Strauss Counter Projector 1 Location The first Strauss Counter is on a grassy knoll to the right of the Hilltop Stairs leading down from the Dark Aether Church. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Strauss Counter Projector 2 Location For the second Strauss Counter, head to the Handbrake Toolshed we visited earlier and bear right, as if to head down the stairs to Washington Avenue. To your right is a little patch with a projector in the middle. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Strauss Counter Projector 3 Location From the rooftop where we built the LTG Device, scan the perimeter until you find a wooden board marked with a red cross. Blow it up by paying 750 essence and drop down to the area you've just unlocked to find the final projector. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision With the projectors calibrated, Dr Panos will chime in with devastating news. You need to fill another Aether Canister, which has just spawned close to where you captured your first HVT. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Head back to the gas station spawn point, grab the second canister, and then pick up the LTG Device from where you left it underneath the aether storm in Riverside.

How to capture the Cemetery HVT in Liberty Falls With your LTG Device and second Aether Canister in tow, head to the road that connects Washington Avenue to the Dark Aether Church, and you'll see another Dark Aether Field Generator about halfway up. Follow the cables and drop your Aether Canister on the trap spot again, then head up to the Cemetery and find the second Aether Storm, which looks the same as the one you dealt with down in Riverside. Place your LTG underneath the storm to activate it, and maintain the portal's integrity by shooting any zombies that threaten to enter it. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Another HVT will spawn if you're successful, so lead the special Mangler or Abomination down to the trap spot where you placed your second canister and get it down to a sliver of health. Once again, activate the generator and finish off the HVT to trap its essence in the canister. Now, pick it up and interact with the SDG Generator in the church. You'll now be able to 'Interact with the SDG Generator' to start the final stage of the easter egg, which is a boss fight in three waves. Time to prepare! Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision