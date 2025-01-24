How to complete Kindled Inspiration New Bloom's Outfit in Infinity Nikki

'Kindled Inspiration: New Bloom's Outfit' is one of the quests you can complete during the New Bloom Festival in Infinity Nikki.

To be exact, 'Kindled Inspiration: New Bloom's Outfit' is part of the Fun Encounters quest set for New Bloom Reunion in Infinity Nikki. Due to this, you must complete the quest before Wednesday 26th February if you want to reap its rewards.

So let's take a look at how to start and complete 'Kindled Inspiration: New Bloom's Outfit' in Infinity Nikki.

On this page:

