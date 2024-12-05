How to complete the Goodnight Signal Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

The Goodnight Signal Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki is a random quest you can come across in Stoneville where you need to help a rather sleep deprived Fabrizio.

With the Flamecrest Festival coming up and a lot on his plate, not only is Fabrizio extremely tired but is also lacking any inspiration for new designs! Luckily, as always in Infinity Nikki, Momo and Nikki are on hand to help - and this particular challenge is quite easy once you know what to do.

Without further ado, here's how to complete the Goodnight Signal Kindled Spirit in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete the Goodnight Signal Kindled Spirit in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Goodnight Signal Kindled Spirit in Infinity Nikki you need to wear three pieces of homewear and report back to Fabrizio.

Now, this one is a bit easier than some other Kindled Inspirations as you can wear anything that's tagged as 'Home' to pass this task. You can check which pieces you have, if any, meet this requirement by entering your wardrobe and filtering it down to 'Home'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

At this point we recommend going through the clothes and removing everything Nikki had on as this will still show up in the filtered results, even if it doesn't match. So once you've removed all the items you previously had on, your wardrobe should now only be showing 'Home' pieces.

If you don't have anything that matches this tag then don't worry as you can buy three 'Home' pieces at the boutique in Florawish. Here's each item we bought and how much it cost:

Dreamland Marathon (Top) - 14,300 Bling

Late Slumber (Shorts) - 14,300 Bling

One More Minute (Shoes) - 10,700 Bling

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Wear three 'Home' pieces and then return to Fabrizio to complete this Kindled Inspiration. In return, Fabrizio will reward you with the Heavy Eyelids accessory sketch and 20 Diamonds.

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content, check out our page showing you how to complete the Yesteryear's She Kindled Inspiration quest in Florawish.