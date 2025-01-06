'Forced Perspective: Capturing the Thief' is an Infinity Nikki quest where your photography skills will be put to the test as, like the name suggests, you need to photograph a captured thief.

Yet, there aren't any thieves being captured at the moment in Florawish. Instead, you'll need to manipulate the angles in your photograph to create a forced perspective shot which will fulfill this Infinity Nikki quest's requirements.

If you're having trouble lining up the shot, then read on to learn how to complete Forced Perspective: Capturing the Thief in Infinity Nikki.

