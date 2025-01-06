How to complete Forced Perspective Capturing the Thief in Infinity Nikki
Behind bars.
'Forced Perspective: Capturing the Thief' is an Infinity Nikki quest where your photography skills will be put to the test as, like the name suggests, you need to photograph a captured thief.
Yet, there aren't any thieves being captured at the moment in Florawish. Instead, you'll need to manipulate the angles in your photograph to create a forced perspective shot which will fulfill this Infinity Nikki quest's requirements.
If you're having trouble lining up the shot, then read on to learn how to complete Forced Perspective: Capturing the Thief in Infinity Nikki.
How to complete Forced Perspective Capturing the Thief in Infinity Nikki
To start 'Forced Perspective: Capturing the Thief', you must have first completed the 'Forced Perspective: Caged Bird' quest in Infinity Nikki. With that done go talk to Toran who can be found standing beneath a tree next to the Kingdom Guard's Office in Florawish.
Toran will challenge you to take a picture of 'Capturing the Thief' and, since there aren't any thieves around for you to photograph being captured, it's time to use the power of forced perspective.
First, follow the fence surrounding the Kingdom Guard's Office until you come across a wanted poster. You will now want to line up the shot to make it look like the thief is trapped behind the rails of the fence. This can be easily achieved by walking away from the fence until the poster and the bars naturally line up.
You'll know when you've lined up the shot correctly as a gold box, with the words 'Jailed Thief' above it, will appear around the poster.
We recommend ensuring you have aperture set to f16 in your photo settings as there have been reports of photography quests not working for players who are not using this value.
With your photo taken, head back to Toran and show him the pic to get your rewards!
Completing 'Forced Perspective: Capturing the Thief' will reward you with 10 Diamonds and three Upgrade Packs. The 'Forced Perspective: Ship in a Bottle' quest will also automatically unlock.
Best of luck putting the thief behind bars!