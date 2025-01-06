How to complete Forced Perspective Caged Bird in Infinity Nikki
How to place the bird within the cage.
'Forced Perspective: Caged Bird' is the first Forced Perspective photography quest you need to complete in Infinity Nikki. Completing this quest will allow you to complete other Forced Perspective quests around Florawish.
Forced perspective refers to a photography technique where the photographer uses specific angles or other effects to create an illusion within the photo itself, such as making an object appear within another. So, if you've been taking a lot of photos in Infinity Nikki, these quests will really put your skills to the test!
Let's take a look at how to complete Forced Perspective: Caged Bird in Infinity Nikki, so you can get started on these challenges.
How to complete Forced Perspective Caged Bird in Infinity Nikki
Before you can even consider completing 'Forced Perspective: Caged Bird' in Infinity Nikki, you need to know where to start it. To do so you need to talk to Ginona who can easily be found outside the house directly south of the bridge you cross when first arriving at Florawish.
She will challenge you to take a forced perspective photograph in which the nearby blue bird statue is made to look like it's sitting within the birdcage. To achieve this, you will need to conduct some camera magic.
First, however, make sure you have aperture set to f16 in your photo settings. We highly recommend ensuring this is set correctly as there have been reports of players being unable to complete photography based quests when the aperture is set at any other value.
Now onto the photo itself! We managed to successfully take the photo by not moving from the spot where we talked to Ginona and hiding Nikki from the picture. With that done, we then rotated the camera to 50 to force the bird into the cage. Does the photo look pretty? No. I'm a writer not a photographer.
You're free to try other, prettier, methods for taking the photo. Just know that when a gold box appears on screen with the words 'Caged Bird' above it, this means you've lined up the shot correctly and it's time to snap a pic!
With that done, talk to Ginona and hand over the photo. She will reward you with 10 Diamonds and three Upgrade Packs.
Completing this quest will also unlock 'Forced Perspective: Capturing the Thief', which we have a guide on, and 'Forced: Perspective: Long-Eared Bunny'.
Best of luck completing 'Forced Perspective: Caged Bird'!