'Forced Perspective: Caged Bird' is the first Forced Perspective photography quest you need to complete in Infinity Nikki. Completing this quest will allow you to complete other Forced Perspective quests around Florawish.

Forced perspective refers to a photography technique where the photographer uses specific angles or other effects to create an illusion within the photo itself, such as making an object appear within another. So, if you've been taking a lot of photos in Infinity Nikki, these quests will really put your skills to the test!

Let's take a look at how to complete Forced Perspective: Caged Bird in Infinity Nikki, so you can get started on these challenges.

