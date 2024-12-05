The Flying Buntings Forced Perspective in Infinity Nikki is a random quest you can pick up after speaking to Rico in Stoneville. This one tasks you with making it look like the scarecrows are holding up bunting.

Forced Perspectives are a type of photo challenge in Infinity Nikki. As the name suggests, you need to force the perspective of the photographs by using clever angles to make it seem as though things are there or items are doing things they're not.

Without further ado, here's how to complete the Flying Buntings Forced Perspective in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete the Flying Buntings Forced Perspective in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Flying Buntings Forced Perspective in Infinity Nikki you need to angle the photograph so it looks like the scarecrows are holding up the bunting on the fence.

To get the angle right for this photo, stand with your back to the Stonetree in the field near Rico so that you're facing the two scarecrows that will be the main subjects of your photograph. It also really helps if you go into the photograph settings and choose to hide Nikki.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Then enter photo mode and angle the camera so you've got the bunting on the fence in the background between the two scarecrows. We found that it took quite a bit of manoeuvering, trial and error, and a bit of patience to get the angle just right. However, you will know when you've got it right when a gold rectangle appears in the middle of the screen with an accurate description above it - this is letting you know you've got the perfect shot.

So, for this brief, the description should read 'Scarecrows Pulling Bunting'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

All you need to do at this point is take the photo and the hardest part is over. Once you've done this, head back to Rico (who should still be nearby) and interact with him. Hand over the photo and he'll reward you with 10 Diamonds and 3 Upgrade kits.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content, check out our pages showing you how to get Kerchief Fish and how to get Resonite Crystals.