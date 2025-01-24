The Fly High, Friend quest in Infinity Nikki is a random quest you can complete as part of the New Horizons event. This specific task is part of the Leisurely Encounters portion of this event.

This quest reunites you with Peysi in Breezy Meadow and tasks you with putting your Infinity Nikki photography skills to good use. However, with two subjects in different locations needing to be in one single photo it might take a bit of patience to do.

On that note, here's how to start and how to complete the Fly High, Friend quest in Infinity Nikki.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to start the Fly High Friend random quest in Infinity Nikki

To unlock the Fly High, Friend random quest in Infinity Nikki you need to complete the Deft Exuberance Kindled Inspiration first to make sure Peysi is free for this quest.

When you've done this Kindled Inspiration, head into the New Horizons tab on your events menu and select the 'Leisurely Encounters' option to bring up a set of three tasks on the right side of your screen. From this menu, select the 'Fly High, Friend' task to start tracking it on your map.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

To start the Fly High, Friend random quest in Infinity Nikki you need to speak to Peysi out the front of the Meadow Activity Support Center in Breezy Meadow. We've marked her location on the map below too:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

When you speak to her, the quest will begin.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

How to complete Fly High Friend quest in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Fly High, Friend quest in Infinity Nikki you need to take a photo of Peysi with Mr Balloon. The issue is, Mr Balloon is stuck on the roof of the Activity Support Center and Peysi is standing on the ground outside the front of the building - so this time it's all a matter of perspective.

First of all, stand by Peysi and look up at the roof of the building. The lowest balloon on the left side of the main door here is Mr Balloon.

This one is Mr Balloon. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

To get a photo of Peysi with Mr Balloon, climb onto the roof of the building and stand on the tip of the roof behind Mr Balloon. Here, you should be able to see Peysi on the ground too.

Bring out Momo's camera and angle it so that the gold frames appear on the screen showing you that Mr Balloon and Peysi are both being picked up by the photo. You may need to use the zoom function and re-angle the camera as well as adjust the focal length to get them both to register with the camera.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you're happy they're both in the frame, take the photo. Then, head back down to ground level and give it over to Peysi. She'll then reward you with 30 Diamonds, 30 Shiny Particles and 150 Threads of Purity.

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki help, check out our pages showing you how to complete Find the Furry Friends Photo Investigation, the White Jade Observation answer and where to find the White Jade ship.