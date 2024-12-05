The Family Search Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki tasks you with figuring out which person in a single photograph is the son of Ocheno.

Photo Investigations involve Nikki and Momo helping citizens of Miraland spot missing animals, objects, or even family members in either a single photograph or a set of images in Infinity Nikki. There's no special outfit needed for this (unfortunately), just a keen pair of eyes!

Without further ado, here's how to complete the Family Search Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete the Family Search Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Family Search Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki you need to find Ocheno's son who is described as the 'red-haired soldier' after visiting Ocheno at the old tree near Florawish Lane between 5am and 9pm.

Here is Ochenos's son's location in the photograph:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Ocheno's son is the red-haired solider that's on the right side of the group of soliders in the middle of the photograph.

When you've found his son, Ocheno will reward you with 10 Diamonds and 3 Upgrade Kits.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content, check out our page that shows you how to change the time of day or our page showing you how to complete the Animal Trail Photo Investigation.