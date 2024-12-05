The Faewish Sprite's Test Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki lets you meet a rather playful Sprite called Popoda. Your task for this Investigation is to figure out where Popoda is hiding in the photograph, but there are other Sprites there too.

Photo Investigations involve Nikki and Momo helping citizens of Miraland spot missing animals, objects, or even family members in either a single photograph or a set of images in Infinity Nikki. There's no special outfit needed for this (unfortunately), just a keen pair of eyes!

Without further ado, here's how to complete the Faewish Sprite's Test Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete the Faewish Sprite's Test Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Faewish Sprite's Test Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki you need to find Popoda (the Faewish Sprite) in the photograph. To start this, you need to speak to the Faewish Sprite Popoda near Meadow Wharf at night between 10pm and 4am.

Here's where to find Popoda, the Faewish Sprite, in the photograph at Meadow Wharf:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

There are multiple other Faewish Sprites in the photograph but you can ignore those as Popoda is the one hiding on the right edge of the top of the Wharf sign. You can see the other Sprite's faces, you can't see Popoda's face.

When you've found them, Popoda will reward you with 10 Diamonds and 3 Upgrade Kits.

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content, check out our pages showing you how to complete the Animal Trail and how to complete the Family Search Photo Investigation random quests.