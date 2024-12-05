The Faewish Sprite Group Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki tasks Nikki with figuring out the location of a trio of Faewish Sprites based on a silhouette in Florawish.

Photo Investigations involve Nikki and Momo helping citizens of Miraland spot missing animals, objects, or even family members in either a single photograph or a set of images in Infinity Nikki. There's no special outfit needed for this (unfortunately), just a keen pair of eyes!

Without further ado, here's how to complete the Faewish Sprite Group Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete the Faewish Sprite Group Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Faewish Sprite Group Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki you need to find the trio of Faewish Sprites that match the silhouette given to you by Alessandro.

You can only do this random quest after you've completed the 'Faewish Sprite Photo Investigation' first, then you should speak to Alessandro at the ruins behind the mountain in Florawish to get started.

Here's the trio of Faewish Sprites location:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

The trio you're looking for is in the middle row and starts one Faewish Sprite in from the left. You only have to select one of the three Faewish Sprites for the group to be registered.

When you've found them, Alessandro will reward you with 10 Diamonds and 3 Upgrade kits.

That's all for now, but if you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content then we've got plenty. Check out our pages showing you how to complete the Family Search and the Animal Trail Photo Investigation random quests.