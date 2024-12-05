The Daytime Insects Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki tasks you with finding all the Wiztles and the Bustleflies in the photograph for a budding bug-catcher called Tori.

Photo Investigations involve Nikki and Momo helping citizens of Miraland spot missing animals, objects, or even family members in either a single photograph or a set of images in Infinity Nikki. There's no special outfit needed for this (unfortunately), just a keen pair of eyes!

Without further ado, here's how to complete the Daytime Insects Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to complete the Daytime Insects Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Daytime Insects Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki you need to find all Wiztle and all Bustlefly insects in the photograph given to you by Tori. To start this, you need to speak to Tori outside the Bug Catcher's Cabin between 5am and 9pm.

There are three Wiztles and three Bustleflies in the photograph, here are their locations:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Luckily, for this photo, the Wiztles and the Bustleflies are all huddled together in the flowers in the middle of the image. Once you find one, look around it and you should easily find the others.

When you've found all the bugs, Tori will reward you with 10 Diamonds and 3 Upgrade Kits. You'll also unlock the Nighttime Insects Photo Investigation - which we also have a guide for!

That's all for now, but if you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content we've got plenty for you. Check out our pages showing you how to complete the Faewish Sprite's Test Photo Investigation and how to complete the Animal Trail Photo Investigation too.