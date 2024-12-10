The Camouflage Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki tasks you with finding a specific skirt that matches the skintone of a Faewish Sprite for Rosy in Florawish.

Now, to get the skirt you need you won't have to venture far but you will need to save up a fair amount of Bling to get this from a specific shop in Infinity Nikki. Once you've got the skirt, however, this quest wraps up pretty quickly.

Without further ado, here's how to complete the Camouflage Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete the Camouflage Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Camouflage Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki you need to wear the Wishful Pact skirt and show it to Rosy just north of Florawish village.

You can buy the Wishful Pact skirt from the boutique in Florawish for 18,200 Bling.

Once you've bought it, head into the wardrobe to put it on. The rest of your outfit (the top and shoes, ect) doesn't matter. The only part you must be wearing is the Wishful Pact skirt to pass this random quest.

When you've got the skirt on, head back to Rosy and show her the skirt. Rosy will then reward you with 20 Diamonds and the Starlit Night hat sketch.

That's it for now!