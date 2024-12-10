The Blossom Walk Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki tasks you with finding a pair of shoes for Narci in Florawish.

Luckily, the pair of shoes you need aren't too far away and, in even better news, they don't cost too much to purchase from a specific Infinity Nikki store! Talk about a fair deal.

Without further ado, here's how to complete the Blossom Walk Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete the Blossom Walk Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Blossom Walk Kindled Spirit in Infinity Nikki you need to wear the Floral Stroll shoes. You can buy these shoes from the boutique in Florawish for 13,600 Bling.

Once you've bought the shoes, put them on Nikki via the wardrobe. The rest of your outfit does not matter for this random quest, you just need to be wearing the correct shoes.

When you've got them on, head back to Narci and show her the shoes. She will reward you with 20 Diamonds and the Breeze-Kissed Blooms hat sketch.

