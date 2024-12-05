The Animal Trail Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki is a random quest you can pick up while exploring Florawish once Momo has obtained the camera after meeting Bebe.

Photo Investigations involve Nikki and Momo helping citizens of Miraland spot missing animals, objects, or even family members in either a single photograph or a set of images in Infinity Nikki. There's no special outfit needed for this (unfortunately), just a keen pair of eyes!

Without further ado, here's how to complete the Animal Trail Photography Investigation in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete the Animal Trail Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki

For the Animal Trail Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki you need to find all of the Shirtcat and Ambird animals hiding in three separate photographs given to you by Avaro outside Bibicoon's Chuckle Club between 5am and 9pm.

Photograph One Shirtcat and Ambird locations

There are two Shirtcats and one Ambird in the first photograph. Here are their locations, Shirtcats are marked by a green circle and the Ambird is marked by a red one.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

The first Shirtcat is on the right side of the roof of the glass building.

The second Shirtcat is hiding in the bushes near the plantpot in front of the glass building.

The Ambird is sitting among the purple flowers on the bush in front of the building.

Photograph Two Shirtcat and Ambird locations

There are two Shirtcats and three Ambirds in the second photograph. Here are their locations, Shirtcats are marked by a green circle and the Ambirds are marked by a red one.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

The first Shirtcat is standing in the foreground of the photograph.

The second Shirtcat is standing behind the legs of the person with their back to you.

The first Ambird is sitting on top of the statue to the right of the tree.

The second Ambird is sitting on a large branch on the left side of the tree.

The third Ambird is perched right in the middle of the tree where the branches start to split off.

Photograph Three Shirtcat and Ambird locations

There are three Shirtcats and two Ambirds in the third photograph. Here are their locations, Shirtcats are marked by a green circle and Ambirds are marked by a red one.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

The first Shirtcat is sitting in front of the doors.

The second Shirtcat is sitting by the legs of the people to the right of the doors.

The third Shirtcat is on the balcony to the left of the Chuckle Club's sign.

The first Ambird is to the left of the Chuckle Club's sign.

The second Ambird is just below the first one, hovering by a person to the left of the doors.

Once you've found all the Shirtcats and Ambirds, Avaro will reward you with 10 Diamonds and 3 Upgrade Kits.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content, check out our page that shows you how to change the time of day or perhaps our page showing you how to complete the Family Search Photo Investigation instead.