Floof Yarn in Infinity Nikki is an important material to collect as you'll need it to craft numerous different outfits and items to help you in your adventure across Miraland.

You will need a specific outfit to be able to collect this Infinity Nikki material, but once you've got this outfit you can collect it as well as other useful crafting materials too.

Without further ado, here's how to collect Floof Yarn in Infinity Nikki.

How to collect Floof Yarn in Infinity Nikki

To collect Floof Yarn in Infinity Nikki you need to groom Floofs (these are the creatures that look like dogs). However, to be able to groom them you need to collect and craft the 'Bye Bye Dust' outfit after speaking to Jean and Ruby by the Wish Tree in Florawish during the 'Land of Wishes' main story quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you've crafted the outfit you then need to track down a Floof. We found our first one wandering around the Wish Tree itself.

This is a Floof, you need to brush the Floof to get Floof Yarn. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

When you find a Floof (or any animal) you need to approach it slowly and carefully. If you run towards it, the animal will be spooked and dash away. Once you're close enough to the Floof a small brush icon will appear above their head to show you they're happy to be groomed. Once this appears, interact with the animal to groom them and you'll collect a piece of Floof Yarn.

This symbol means you're safe to brush the animal without it running away. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

When you've collected enough pieces of Floof (or enough of any material for that matter) you'll be able to track it using a feature called 'precise tracking'. If you're looking for a material, for example Floof Yarn, this feature will then show you all of the nearby areas where you can collect this material on your map.

Also, when you reach Mira Level 20 you'll unlock the 'Dig, Pear-Pal' feature. This lets you spend Blings to obtain materials, such as Floof Yarn, over a period of time. The longer you leave it the more materials you'll get - which is another easy and passive way of getting Floof Yarn!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

You can also buy this material from the Quinto shop in Stoneville and from the Resonance tab of the in-game store.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content, check out our page that shows you how to change the time of day.