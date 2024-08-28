Knowing how to clear your Wanted level in Star Wars Outlaws will help you get out of the trouble that you'll inevitably find yourself in. After all, surviving the Outer Rim will always come with its perils - including getting on the Empire's bad side!

Luckily, there are several different methods you can use in Star Wars Outlaws to reduce how much the Imps want to end your existence. There's even a way to reduce your Wanted level while cruising through space in your Trailblazer.

Without further ado, here's how to clear your Wanted level in Star Wars Outlaws.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to clear Wanted level in Star Wars Outlaws

There are four methods you can use to clear your Wanted level in Star Wars Outlaws:

Run fast, run far

This method only really works if you've got a low Wanted level, but if this is you, then you can simply exit the are and stay out of sight of any Storm Troopers or Imperials for a sustained period of time. Effectively 'vanishing' will eventually get them to call off the search for you.

A rather intense game of hide and seek... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Slice and Imperial Terminal

Slicing, also known as hacking, an Imperial Terminal is a good method for lowering your Wanted level at any range (we've spent a lot of time annoying the Empire and use this method frequently when on a planet).

Once you've discovered one by being near it, Imperial Terminals will be permanently marked on your world map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Of course, it being an Imperial Terminal there are usually Storm Troopers and Imperial Officers nearby. We've found it best to either sneak to the Terminal or take out the surrounding enemies quietly before attempting to Slice it. Getting caught will not do you any favours.

All you need to do then is Slice the Imperial Terminal like you would a computer, solve the puzzle and your Wanted level will be dealt with.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Bribe a Corrupt Imperial Officer

There are Corrupt Imperial Officers on most planets that you can bribe with Credits to lower your Wanted level. For example, the one in Toshara is in Mirogana just south east of Makal's Gambling Parlor. When you find a Corrupt Officer, their location will be marked on the map like this:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

All you need to do is talk to them, agree to pay the amount of Credits they're asking for and they'll deal with your Wanted level from the inside.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Hack an Imperial Satellite

This method is for getting rid of a Wanted level while you're exploring space. Just like on the Planet's surface, there are Imperial Terminals (Satellites) that can be hacked to clear your Wanted level.

All you need to do is make sure that there are no enemies attacking you before you start the hack, or the hacking job will be tricky as it needs to be uninterrupted for it to work. To hack it, simply fly close enough to it for a 'Hack' prompt to appear in the middle of your screen - use the indicated command and wait for the bar to complete to successfully hack the satellite.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

How to check your Wanted level in Star Wars Outlaws

You'll know when your Wanted level starts to rise when the warning sign appears on your screen and alarms start to ring, the words 'WANTED' will flash across your screen when you've done enough for the Empire to take notice of your activities (such as shooting multiple Storm Troopers).

Once you've obtained one, you can check your Wanted level by looking at the icon in the top left corner of your screen. This shows you your current Wanted level with the Empire and, if you keep doing things to annoy them (which we won't blame you for, it's far too enjoyable to irritate them) you'll notice that it continues to rise.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Star Wars Outlaws help, check out our pages showing you how to get the Smoke Bomb Compressor for your Speeder or our page teaching you how to cheat at Sabacc.