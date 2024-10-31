You can change your appearance in Dragon Age: The Veilguard as much as you like, so don't fret if you decide you don't like your Rook's look shortly after beginning the story.

Also, not only can you change Rook's clothing and weapon styles in Dragon Age: The Veilguard but you can also customise a few details of your selected companions too.

Without further ado, here's how to change your appearance in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

How to change appearance in Dragon Age The Veilguard

To change your appearance in Dragon Age: The Veilguard you need to visit the mirror of transformation in the Infirmary at the Lighthouse or visit your Wardrobe in the Meditation Chamber, depending on what you want to change as each has different functions.

The Mirror of Transformation

With your back to the door the mirror will be in the upper left corner of the room if you want to change how Rook looks such as their make up or tattoos.

Interact with it to enter the character customisation menu, which is almost exactly the same as the one you used at the beginning of the story to make Rook.

Here, you can alter specifics about how Rook looks in your adventure including how tall they are, the intensity of the colours in their eyes and even their name if you want to. This is a great option if, like me, you can't quite settle on one design for your character or if you simply want to mix things up now and then.

Also, if you want to be more involved with your character's evolution, you can change their look to correspond with where they're currently at in the story - they may have a new gaping scar after an intense battle before returning to the Lighthouse.

Most appearance changes can be made in the 'Appearance' tab. You can pick a preset here if you want to start again, if not then press the prompted command by your Rook to 'Customise' them in more detail - this takes you back to the same menu you used when making them earlier.

You can then tweak their first name, voice, and their voice's pitch in the 'Finalize' tab.

Finally, hop to the 'Summary' tab to oversee all of the changes you've made and use the prompted command in the bottom right corner of your screen to save them all!

When you appear back in the Lighthouse you should see your new and improved Rook.

The Wardrobe

The wardrobe, as you've probably guessed, is the place you can change the outfits that your Rook is wearing as well as the look of weapons they're using. Also, you can change the weapons and looks of your companions here too - you've got to look the part if you're going to win!

Now, where the Wardrobe is will depend on how far along in the story you are. If you're right at the very beginning, then you'll find it in the Infirmary. With your back to the entrance of the Infirmary the Wardobe will be the large chest on your right, interact with it to get started.

However, once you've unlocked the Meditiation Chamber in 'The Enemy of my Enemy' main story quest, your Wardobe will be a large wooden structure in here.

In the wardrobe you can change the following areas for the Rook:

Weapon one

Weapon two

Class Weapon (For example, I chose the Rogue class so I've got a Bow here.)

Helm

Battle Wear

Casual Wear

Just select the slot that corresponds with the item/piece you want to change and you'll be taken to another menu that's filled with the current garments and styles you've collected. You can then select which one you want Rook to equip or change into and confirm your selection. It's really that simple!

You'll also be able to change the Battle Wear and Primary Weapon look for your current companions.

Please note that you can change Rook's and company's weapons in the field, but you need to visit the Wardrobe to change how they look.

That's all for now! We hope you enjoy Dragon Age: The Veilguard.