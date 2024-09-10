Catching the Gold Butterfly in Astro Bot is one of the things you can do while exploring the Apes on the Loose level in Gorilla Nebula.

Armed with a net, Astro Bot is ready to track down and catch naughty monkeys, but they can also go after this shiny Butterfly to get the Net Profit secret trophy.

Without further ado, here's how to catch the Gold Butterfly in Astro Bot.

How to catch the Gold Butterfly in Astro Bot

To catch the Gold Butterfly in Astro Bot you need to find the Butterfly, chase it, and catch it with your net. It sounds simple, we know, but this Butterfly is surprisingly fast.

Your first task is to actually find where the Gold Butterfly is hiding in Apes on the Loose. To do this, continue through the level to obtain your net and then stop when you reach the area with the large statue in it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Face the statue itself and then head forwards, walking around the right side of the statue until you're standing behind it with your back to it. You should be facing a ladder now - this leads to a glass bridge with a monkey at the end of it but don't climb it yet.

The Gold Butterfly is in the bush to the right of this ladder. All you need to do to release it is walk up to the bush and disturb it - the Butterfly will then start to fly away!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

As the Gold Butterfly is quite fast, we found the easiest way to catch it was to follow its path while running (or rail grinding) beside it along the platform the statue is standing on. Then, when the Butterfly is in range, jump across to it and swing your net with R2 to catch it. This might take a few attempts!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Once you've caught the Gold Butterfly you'll get a good amount of coins and unlock the 'Net Profit' secret trophy.

We hope you have fun in Astro Bot!