How to break the Ice Seal statue in Astro Bot

Breaking the Ice Seal in Astro Bot is quite literally smashing up a statue of a seal (animal) that's made of ice. Now, in Creamy Canyon, this Seal statue sits upon a column above everything else and you can't simply punch it off the edge - though we did try.

To figure out how to destroy this frozen statue, you need to go forwards in this Astro Bot level and then turn back on yourself once you found a specific, but very angry, enemy to help you out.

Without further ado, here's how to break the Ice Seal in Astro Bot.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to break the Ice Seal in Astro Bot

To break the Ice Seal statue in Astro Bot's Creamy Canyon you need continue past the statue until you come to the area where the angry little Pig-bot is charging at you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Here, wait for the Pig-bot to charge at you then jump over it to avoid it hitting you. Then, while it's dazed, swiftly turn around to face its tail and press and hold square to grab onto it. While holding onto the tail, use your left directional stick to start spinning the Pig-bot around.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

As you're spinning around, angle yourself to face the Ice Seal statue on top of the plinth. Once the arrows appear above the Ice Seal statue, indicating that is where you're aiming, let go of the Pig-bot and it should smash directly into the statue.

This will shatter the Ice Seal and, if you make your way back up to where it was sitting, you'll find the entrance to Creamy Canyon's secret portal.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Astro Bot content, check out our Trophy List or our page showing you how to catch the Gold Butterfly.