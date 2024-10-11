Defeating Zorba in Metaphor: ReFantazio is crucial as you'll need to do this to complete the Regalith Grand Cathedral dungeon - the first major one you reach in the story.

To beat this Metaphor: ReFantazio boss we highly recommend taking them on with full HP and MP, you can replenish this at the Magla Hollow in the Royal Portrait Hall a few floors down in the Cathedral. Preparation is highly important when taking any boss on - you need to survive if you want to beat them after all! Also, it's important to remember there's more than one way to beat Zorba and this is just how we did it.

Now, when you're ready, here's how to beat Zorba in Metaphor: ReFantazio. It's important to note that this guide is written for the 'Normal' difficulty level and details may change if you've chosen a higher level.

How to beat Zorba in Metaphor ReFantazio

To beat Zorba in Metaphor: ReFantazio you need to attack them with strong melee attacks while making sure they don't overwhelm you with corpses. For this fight we had the Protagonist as a 'Seeker', Hulkenberg as a 'Knight' and Strohl as a 'Warrior'.

Now, you've already seen Zorba's trick of reanimating corpses so it'll be no surprise that this is something they use constantly throughout the fight and you can find yourself being easily overwhelmed if they call up too many. So, when Zorba calls up corpses to help them you should focus any Fire-based or Light attacks you have on them to keep them down.

When we fought Zorba we had the Protagonist and Hulkenberg focused on keeping the corpses from multiplying, while also making sure the Protagonist can heal the others with their 'Dei' Archetype skill as needed.

Focus your attention on the Corpses if you can use Fire or Light attacks.

Zorba seemed to take a lot of damage from Strohl's 'Slicer' Archetype skill, so whenever it was Strohl's turn (if his health didn't need topping up) we'd use this attack time and time again on Zorba. 12 MP might seem like a lot, but if you're spreading the MP cost by having the other party members use their MP to attack the corpses then it isn't as much as you think.

We'd recommend not bothering too much with Magic attacks on Zorba as the Necromancer doesn't seem to take any significant damage from them - so save those for the corpses instead.

Slice and Dice Strohl.

If you do find your party taking some heavy hits then remember you can pull their position to the rear line and get them to Guard on their turn - though be careful with this as you can be giving Zorba more opportunities to reanimate more corpses.

Bye Bye!

Now all you have to do is rinse and repeat this strategy - attack Zorba with strong melee attacks like the 'Slicer' one and make sure to keep the amount of corpses down. If you keep doing this and replenish your party's health as needed, it won't be too long before you take Zorba down.

