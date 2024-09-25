Volvagia in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom is the boss you'll need to defeat if you want to complete Eldin Temple. This boss may be familiar to you as his first appearance in the series was as the Fire Temple boss in Ocarina of Time.

Unlike other Zelda Echoes of Wisdom boss fights before this one, Volvagia doesn't really happen in distinct phases, it's more of one big boss fight where he just keeps throwing new attacks at you. However, once you know how to dodge them, this fight can be over quickly. We do recommend making some heart boosting smoothie recipes first if you have the resources.

Without further ado, here's how to beat Volvagia in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom.

How to beat Volvagia in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

To beat Volvagia you need to avoid his attacks and not fall into the lava around you, all while landing your own attacks on the fiery beast.

One of Volvagia's first attacks will be a large green ball he launches at you after he's popped through one of the four holes dotted across the platforms in the room. When you see him starting to form the green ball you know this attack is coming - and once he's launched it you can then dodge it by jumping away onto another platform. Once he's released the ball it's easy to see which direction it's going in.

Another early attack he'll use is to spit out small but repetitive fireballs in your direction, and you can dodge these in the same way you did for the green one above. When you see which direction they're going in, just move out of the way onto another platform.

After you've avoided these attacks and managed to land a few hits on Volvagia he'll leave the hole he's currently occupying and dive into nearby lava. Eventually he'll reappear in another part of the room.

Volvagia will recycle the same attacks that he used earlier with a new one on top. It's very similar to their smaller fireball attack except instead of firing them out in a straight line he can fire them in random directions. As you did with the other attacks, watch to see which directions the fireballs are going in and then do your best to dodge them.

When you've landed a few more attacks on Volvagia he will move to another part of the room.

This time they won't pop up through a hole, instead he can decide to pop up in some of the lava surrounding the platforms. Make sure you know where he is so you can watch out for his attacks.

He'll recycle earlier attacks and, again, there's another new one to watch out for. If you're on a platform close to Volvagia he will snap his jaws out at you and swing around to try to grab you. The easiest way to avoid this is to make sure you're far away from Volvagia when you see him start to stretch forwards.

Now, when he's in the lava like this it's harder to get over to hit him so you can call on Echoes or use Mighty Bow to attack him instead. This does mean that you'll need to spend more time dodging incoming attacks as you'll be closer to Volvagia.

When you've attacked him enough he'll move again.

As well as all the other attacks, Volvagia will now spit out a long stream of lava onto the platform you're standing and turn the entire area into a pool of lava. Needless to say, if you're standing on it you're toast, so when you see Volvagia tilt his head back and open their mouth with yellow light coming out of it, get off the platform you're standing on and somewhere else - quickly.

We found it easier to use Echoes combined with the Mighty Bow at this point while we focused on dodging incoming attacks. Once you've attacked him a couple of times Volvagia will move again.

After this point there won't be any new attacks for you to contend with, all you need to do now is repeatedly attack Volvagia to wear him down and eventually defeat him.

When you've beaten Volvagia you'll have completed the Eldin Temple!

