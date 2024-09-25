Knowing how to beat Vocavor in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom will help you complete the Jabul Ruins Dungeon inside the rift you enter once you've beaten Lord Jabu-Jabu.

Surviving the fight with this Zelda Echoes of Wisdom boss requires you to rely heavily on doding incoming attacks and using your swimming skills to get in the right position for an attack. We recommend making and drinking some swim speed boosting smoothie recipes before you head in to face Vocavor.

When you're ready, here's how to beat Vocavor in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you're looking for more help, check out our Zelda Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.

How to beat Vocavor in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

To beat Vocavor in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom you need to attack the blue bumps on its back to flip it over and reveal its soft belly, which you then need to attack repeatedly. As with earlier dungeon boss fights, the fight with Vocavor happens in three phases.

Phase One

You got a glimpse of Vocavor's first attack earlier, the whirlwinds. Only this time instead of creating one big one one they'll create multiple little ones and throw them at you. It's quite easy to anticipate which direction they're going to head in once they've been created, so just make sure you're not in their way to easily avoid the attack.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

While avoiding the whirlwinds make your way to Vocavor. When you're close enough to them enter Swordfighter form and attack the bright blue bumpy bit on their back.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

When you've hit this once Vocavor will flip over and expose their stomach. Once they do this, remain in Swordfighter Form and attack them as much as you can until they flip themselves upright again.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Phase Two

When Vocavor wakes up again they'll switch sides and move to the right side of the space, now we managed to send out a Chompfin Echo here that attacked them before they could do anything.

Again, while dazed, hit the blue bumpy bit on Vocavor's back to flip them over then repeatedly attack their belly in Swordfighter Form to wear them down.

Thanks Chompfin! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Phase Three

At this point a portion of water will drain out of this area and what do you know, Vocavor doesn't need water to survive in - great.

They'll also now have a new attack where they do deadly backflips in the areas where the water has been drained. Don't get hit by Vocavor during this attack - one smack will very much hurt. The easiest way to avoid this attack is to make sure you're as far away from them as possible.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Vocavor can now somehow swim through air between blocks of water so make sure you're keeping an eye on them. They'll recycle attacks they used in the previous phases here too, and the same rules apply when it comes to safely dodging them.

The only big difference in the old attacks is that Vocavor will end their whirlwind attack with one big whirlwind, when you see this swim either above or below it to avoid getting hit. As soon as this large whirlwind is formed, Vocavor will be dazed for a moment - this is your chance to hit the blue bumpy section on its back again.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

When they reveal their stomach, attack it as much as you can while in Swordfighter Form.

After this, Vocavor will get back up one more time and all of their attacks will be faster and hit much harder - so dodging is your best friend here. Now you need to attack the blue bumpy part on its back again so that it reveals its belly.

You know what to do, attack that as much as you can and you'll have finally defeated Vocavor! You'll get a Heart Container for your efforts.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

That's all for now! If you're looking for more content and some handy tips for your adventure, check out our Zelda Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.