How to beat the King and the Second Prince of the Flowing Sands in Black Myth: Wukong

Once out of the oppressive woods where Black Myth: Wukong starts, the Destined One sees the next chapter of their journey unfold in the barren land of Yellow Wind Ridge, and the first major enemies they face in this region are the King of Flowing Sands and the Second Prince of Flowing Sands.

Dealing with two bosses at the same time is usually a daunting experience, especially in Black Myth: Wukong where major Yaoguai Chief enemies can quite easily kill you. There is nothing to worry about if you know exactly how to prepare for this fight and what to focus on during the face-off, though. So in case you’re looking for someone to rat on these two royal figures and their weaknesses, you don’t have to look any further. We have prepared this guide explaining exactly how to prepare and how to beat the King and Second Prince of Flowing Sands.

How to prepare for the King and Second Prince of Flowing Sands You find the King and Second Prince of Flowing Sands in the Sandgate Village area, after the Village Entrance shrine. The first thing you want to tick off your preparation list is unlocking the shortcut for the arena. I’m not saying you’re going to die several times in this boss fight, but nonetheless, it’s awful to go through the longest path when you’re trying to beat an enemy. The first time you visit the location, the main doorway is closed and guarded, forcing you to take a detour, following a path to your right. To open the door, you need to go right and then head back to the door direction. You will need to face some enemies, but after killing them, you can open the door. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science With the path open for you, it’s time to focus on getting stronger for this fight. As usual, consider upgrading your Health or Stamina by spending a couple of Sparks, or unlocking new abilities for your stances. You should also be sure to craft the Ebongold gear set. At this point in the game, this is the strongest armor you can have. Some parts, like the armguard, come with Burn Resistance, which is a great stat to increase when traversing this area. Consider crafting some medicine as well to increase your damage.

How to beat the King and Second Prince of Flowing Sands Once the fight begins, the health bars of both enemies appear on the screen and, while the Second Prince stays on the field trying to smash you with his giant mace-like weapon, the King climbs the pillars to throw pots at you from a safe distance. When it comes to facing these two bosses, the secret to finishing this fight quickly and without too much trouble is by focusing only on the Second Prince of Flowing Sands. The game won’t tell you this, but if you simply ignore the King, who’s basically unreachable, and kill the Second Prince of Flowing Sands, the fight ends. You don’t even need to worry about getting hit by the King’s projectiles since you will be constantly moving while fighting the Second Prince. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science Now, dealing with the big rat royalty is not complicated. He uses a long weapon, which gives him quite a bit of range to close the gap between you. On the other hand, it’s a sort of heavy mace, so his movements are slow and easy to predict. In addition, Second Prince doesn’t have a long list of moves. The most common attack he uses is a sweeping move. You can easily dodge and start hitting them back, taking advantage of the fact that it takes a few seconds until they are out of the animation. A variation of this sweeping attack is a longer attack, where the Second Prince of Flowing Sands spins his weapon around him in a long arc. You want to pay attention to this attack because, after dodging it, you have a lot of time to attack him back. Consider popping your transformation and unleashing a sequence of attacks while the prince recovers from the animation. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science Second Prince of Flowing Sands might also use a thrust attack when he is mid-range from you, or a smash attack. Depending on the camera position, it might be hard to time the dodge correctly and avoid the former. Escaping the latter is easier, although the animation is considerably fast. Just keep in mind he may use these attacks and try not to stand still for too long. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science