How to beat Smog in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Smog is the boss that awaits Zelda at the end of the Eastern Temple in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

You need to defeat Smog in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom to complete the Eastern Temple in order to get a Heart Piece, and complete the 'Let's Play a Game' side quest, which gives you the Ancient Charm accessory.

It can be a little tricky to work out how to best the boss at first, so to speed things along, we've explained how to beat Smog in Echoes of Wisdom below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you're looking for more help, check out our Zelda Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.

How to defeat Smog in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

There are three phases to the Smog boss battle in the Eastern Temple. Remember that you can smash the jars in the top left and right corners of the room to get hearts if you need to restore Zelda's health during the fight.

Here's how to defeat Smog in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom:

Phase 1

Smog is immune to your normal attacks, so switch to Zelda's Swordfighter Form and then stand back to hit Smog with a few arrows. You'll know Smog is taking damage when its body flashes white.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Phase 2

For the second phase of the fight, Smog splits into three separate clouds that can't be harmed in Zelda's Swordfighter Form. So to progress with the battle, you first have to get the clouds to bump into each other so they form one big cloud, then you can hurt Smog again. You can use the boulders, or summon Echoes like the Pot to redirect the clouds' path into each other.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

When all the clouds have absorbed into each other, Smog will reform and you can use Zelda's Swordfighter Form again to attack it.

Phase 3

Smog splits into five clouds in the third and final phase of the fight, but the solution is still the same: use the boulders or Echoes like Pots to redirect the clouds' path into each other. Once all five clouds have been absorbed, Smog's real form will return and you can use Zelda's Swordfighter Form for the last time to beat Smog inside the Eastern Temple once and for all.

You get one Heart Piece and Rupees for defeating Smog, and you can now return to Sago at the Eastern Temple's entrance to complete the 'Let's Play a Game' side quest to get the Ancient Charm accessory.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

For more help in Echoes of Wisdom, check out our pages on all Echo locations, Fairy Bottle locations, and Heart Piece locations.