How to beat Shigandang in Black Myth: Wukong

In Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong, you have the option to wake up and challenge Shigandang, one of the game's secret Yaoguai King bosses.

While this boss is hidden, finding them involves more than just exploring the areas in Black Myth: Wukong to discover their lair. For this one, you need to find all 6 Buddha's Eyeball locations and bring them to a special stone in the boss arena of the Stone Vanguard near the Rockrest Flat shrine. And to help you claim your final rewards for completing this sidequest, we explain how to beat Shigandang and how to prepare for this fight below.

On this page:

How to prepare for Shigandang At the top of your list, it's completing the Buddha's Eyeballs sidequest. Shigandang doesn't appear if you don't deliver all 6 Buddha's Eyeballs, so you should first try looking for these items around the Fright Cliff region. With this out of the way, it's time to prepare for the actual fight. Shigandang has a lot of area attacks and they are quite resistant against specific types of damage, such as fire and poison. Focusing on normal attacks is the best option. Because of that, it’s important to have the strongest staff crafted before the fight. At this point of the game, you probably have enough materials to craft the Wind Bear Staff. In addition to increasing your damage, this weapon also pumps a little bit of your critical damage. In case dodging Shigandang's attacks presents a challenge and you want to increase your chances of surviving the encounter, consider making Evil Repelling Medicament. This consumable raises your defense for a period of time and you can use them during the fight, which is perfect! Want a cheeky upper hand in the fight against both the Stone Vanguard and Shigandang? Get them to fight each other first! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science Now, if you're about to face Shigandang for the first time and want to have leverage against this titan, there is a trick you can use only once! Before fighting the Stone Vanguard, go to its boss arena and deliver the eyeballs to the large rock to your right. Doing so will wake up Shigandang and they will fight Stone Vanguard for you. This will only work if you haven't defeated the Stone Vanguard boss yet. But by doing so, you can watch these rocky foes battle. When you turn to fight Shigandang comes, the boss will have likely lost half of their health bar already.

How to beat Shigandang Fighting Shigandang revolves around managing your stamina pool to save enough to dodge their attacks while you land a few combos. The gigantic arms and body of this boss are powerful tools they will use against you. However, all this raw power comes with the price of being extremely slow, making all Shigandang moves very easy to dodge. Throughout the fight, Shigandang constantly tries to hit you with his hands and feet. Although you don't need to worry too much about these attacks, the best strategy to avoid them – and to approach the rest of the fight – is staying on their back. Shigandang's sluggish turning movements make this a great safe spot. This position also makes you a difficult target to hit if the boss tries to tread on you, which they might do when you’re in front of them. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science Regardless of how slow Shigandang is, the boss has some tricks up their sleeves. When the boss performs a jump attack and punches the ground or they raise an arm and a leg and hit the ground with them, be ready because these two moves are followed by another one. When they use the former, spikes come out of the ground. To stay safe, dodge when the boss is about to hit the ground and stay away from the stone pillars that appear. For the latter, just be ready to dodge a second time when the ground starts to glow. So, you need to dodge the first attack and the follow-up. Be careful with these two moves, because getting hit by both attacks might get you killed. During the fight, Shigandang might also try to apply some wrestling moves. The boss has two variations of a body smash attack. One is a traditional frontal body smash in which they try to hit you with his whole body and the impact creates a shock wave that covers a large part of the arena. Keep this in mind because even if you're distant from the boss, you might get hit by the shock wave. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science Now, the second type of body smash is when Shigandang leans and drops their body toward you. They will usually perform this move when you are beside or behind them. Nothing to worry about this attack, but avoid getting hit by it. The boss stays on the ground for a few seconds giving you a good attack window after this move. During the fight, Shigandang might use a three-punch combo or a short sweep attack. These are less common but make sure you don't get hit by them. In case you find yourself in a situation where dodging is not an option, you can always use Immobilize. This not only prevents the boss from attacking you but also creates a great opportunity to unleash longer combos. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science