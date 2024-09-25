Knowing how to beat the Seismic Talus in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom will help you complete the Suthorn Ruins Dungeon at the beginning of Zelda's adventure.

This boss puts a newly found skill to the test, one that you've used throughout this Zelda Echoes of Wisdom dungeon to make your way to them. As long as you know when to dodge incoming attacks, this fight should be over as fast as it starts.

Without further ado, here's how to beat Seismic Talus in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom.

How to beat Seismic Talus in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

To beat Seismic Talus in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom you need to avoid their attacks while using the 'Bind' ability to pull its glowing purple ball from its body and attack it. However, the location of the ball will change for each phase of the fight:

Phase One - Underneath the Talus

This is what you're aiming for. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

When you pull the ball out it will be on the ground for a short period of time, while it's like this repeatedly attack it while in Swordfighter Form. The Seismic Talus will replenish itself after a few hits, but if you rinse and repeat this strategy it will go down in no time at all.

Hit it as much as you can! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

So, the main thing you really need to know is how to avoid its attacks and yes - staying as far away from it as you can is a good method. If you see the Talus raising its hands into the air while they’re glowing purple then you need to get away from it, otherwise it will slam its hands into the ground and make a Zelda pancake.

Phew - that was close. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

The next attack you need to watch out for is where the Talus will launch its hands at you as projectiles, talk about having a right hook. If you see the Talus pulling one of its arms back it's a warning sign they're about to use this attack. Fortunately, the hands cannot follow you once they’re in the air so make sure you’re not standing in front of the hand itself and you’ll be golden.

Alright Rocky just chill for a moment... I said CHILL! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Another attack you should be wary of is when the Talus turns purple and decides to spin around (how does it not get dizzy?). When it's doing this attack, the Talus will take up most of the space where it's currently situated so the best thing to do is make sure you’re as far away from it as you can get - even if you’re standing in the corner of a room.

Seriously, how does it not get dizzy? | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

That's it - if you use all of the information above you'll be able to beat the Seismic Talus and complete the Suthorn Ruins Dungeon.