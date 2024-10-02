You'll need to beat the Princess Zelda Echo in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom in the Ancient Ruins rift to progress in the 'Prime Energy and Null' main story quest.

It's a common saying that you can be your own worst enemy and for Zelda in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, this is unfortunately true. The Echo Zelda can call upon Echoes like the princess and to make matters worse, they're keeping a very special person captive...

Without further ado, here's how to beat the Princess Zelda Echo in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you're looking for more help, check out our Zelda Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.

How to beat Princess Zelda Echo in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Echo Zelda really only has one attack throughout the entire fight and this is to ball up into rift energy and launch herself around the space, then reappear and summon other Echoes to attack you. To deal with these enemies you can enter Swordfighter form to attack them and summon your own Echoes to help.

Hey, that's my party trick - get your own! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

The Echo Zelda will be floating in the air at this point too and you can jump then swipe your Sword at her to land a few damaging attacks.

Once you've dealt enough damage to Echo Zelda she will be grounded for a brief moment of time. This is when you need to enter Swordfighter form and attack the downed evil Zelda as many times as you can. She will eventually regenerate though, so keep an eye out for her to begin to move again.

Uhm... I think I made her mad. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Phase Two

Echo Zelda will recycle the same attack she used in phase one only this time it's much faster and the Echoes she creates will be more aggressive than ones she called on previously.

As you did before, use your own Echoes to distract and deal with the evil ones while you attack floating Echo Zelda in Swordfighter form. The Mighty Bow is particularly useful here because floating Zelda does move quite quickly at this point.

Are you sure we can't talk about this Zelda to Zelda? | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Again, when you've dealt enough damage to Echo Zelda she'll be downed for a few seconds. At this point make sure you're in Swordfighter form and attack her, though having a high-level Echo at your side will also be helpful here.

Phase Three

Now Echo Zelda is really not happy with you - sorry about that, but you're almost at the end.

Echo Zelda will float back up in the air and use the same attack as she did before, but it'll be a lot faster than the other two phases. Also, the Echoes she creates will be bigger and more powerful than before but the same rules apply - use your own Echoes to distract them while you focus on attacking floating Zelda.

Ok, wow, there are a lot of you... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Once you've landed enough attacks on floating Zelda she'll be grounded once more - attack this imposter one last time and you will have finally defeated her! There's only room for one Zelda after all (if you ignore every other Legend of Zelda game in existence).

When she's gone, go over to Link and attack the crystal he's in using the Mighty Bow to free your swordsman!

How's it going Link? | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Now that you've done this, you can check out our Null's Body walkthrough to figure out what you need to do to save your beloved kingdom.