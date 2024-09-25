Knowing how to beat Mogryph in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom will help you complete the Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon that's part of the A Rift in Gerudo Desert main story quest.

There are multiple phases to this Zelda Echoes of Wisdom boss fight. The first two are very similar but when the third one begins the layout of the room will change slightly and your tactics will have to change too.

Without further ado, here's how to beat Mogryph in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom.

How to beat Mogryph in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

To defeat Mogryph in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom you need to lure them into the statues around the room and then you need to attack them while they're dazed.

If you want to stay at a safe distance, use the Might Bow. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Phase One and Two

The first attack to watch out for is when Mogryph swipes its paws it will unleash a wave of sand at you, as long as you're not standing directly in front of the piece of incoming sand you'll be fine. The warning for this attack is when Mogryph ever so slightly pulls one of its paws back.

Believe it or not we still managed to dodge this one. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Morgryph looks and acts like a giant mole, so one of their attacks is to bury themselves beneath the sand then pop up again somewhere else. As soon as this happens stand by one of the statues so Mogryph will hit their head on it when they surface or if they surface elsewhere and charge attack you - either way they'll hurt themselves.

Lure them to you, you need them to hit the statue. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

When they're stuck the sand after hitting the statue enter Swordfighter form to attack them as much as you can. You'll need to do this twice to clear phase one and two

Phase Three

During the third (and final) phase there will be four distinct sand blocks on the floor and now Mogrpyh has wings (because of course it does). Luckily, at this point some Energy should appear that you can collect before carrying on.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

So now this boss is airborne and can now create Tornadoes. The easiest way to dodge the Tornados is to stick to the edges of the room as far away from it as you can be - once the Tornado itself is formed it will head in your direction so just stay away from it.

Could really use Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton right now! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Next new attack is that Mogryph will dive into the sand and start to swim around in it, diving out of it like a shark. Watch out for the sand to ripple as this is the sign they're going to emerge and dive towards you. As soon as they surface make sure you dodge out of the way.

Da dun, da dun, daa dun dun dun dun dun. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Also, they'll recycle their earlier attacks so make sure to keep an eye out for those.

Now during their attacks, you’ll need to use one of your Statue Echoes you collected during your time in the dungeon and place it down on one of the four solid pieces sand - place it anywhere else and it will sink. Again, you’ll need to lure Mogrpyh into it so they basically concuss themselves - we managed to do this by standing behind the statue after Mogryph emerged from the sand and dove towards us.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Once they're stuck again, attack them with everything you've got to wear them down - you'll need to do this twice in phase three to beat Mogryph.

Take that! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

When you've beaten this boss you'll earn a Heart Container and will have completed the Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon. Well done!

