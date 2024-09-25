You'll encounter Lord Jabu-Jabu in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom during The Jabul Waters Rift main story quest and this is actually the name of the big fish blocking your path forwards.

You need to get rid of this naughty fish in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom so Tri can make an entrance to the rift behind him.

Without further ado, here's how to beat Lord Jabu-Jabu in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom.

How to beat Lord Jabu-Jabu in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

The fight with Lord Jabu-Jabu will happen in three phases, though once you know the basics of his attacks and how to dodge them you'll be able to bring this fish down in no-time.

Phase One

In the first phase one of the attacks Jabu will use is that he will send out smaller fish into the water to attack you.

Climb up onto the pieces of floating debris in the water to get away from them and then use your Echoes to attack the smaller fish.

Be careful though, Jabu will start to swim around and munch away at some of the debris which will remove some of your safe areas.

Another attack to watch out for is when Jabu surfaces in the middle of the rear portion of the area and opens his mouth - he'll then inhale deeply which will pull in anything around it, including Zelda.

When this happens, swim against the current away from Jabu's mouth and keep doing this until he's finished inhaling. We also found it helpful to jump while doing this to keep us away from Jabu.

Phase Two

The second phase of this fight will begin when Jabu spits out more fish into the water to attack you - but this time there's only two places for you to stand, two large lilypads on either side of the screen. Get Zelda up here and enter your inventory and send out any water-based Echoes you’ve collected so far - like Chompfin and Bombfish.

Watch out though! Jabu will re-enter the screen after disappearing briefly and start to chase you down, even if you're standing on a lilypad so make sure you stay out of his way or you'll be fish bait.

Once you've dealt with the smaller fish that Jabu sent out he'll pull out the inhaling trick again - just do as you did earlier to avoid being swallowed.

When you've survived this attack Jabu will be extremely tired and stop attacking for the moment - this is your chance. While Jabu is worn out swim over to him and attack him in Swordfighter form.

Phase Three

Once Jabu gets his strength back you need to be ready to swim for your life - his next attack will unleash multiple different water-based enemies out of his mouth at you.

As with earlier, find safety on one of the pieces of floating debris here and send out Echoes to fight the enemies in the water. Remember to watch out for Jabu's chomping attack as well.

Once again, when Jabu resurfaces from the chomping attack he'll inhale once more - keep going and survive this attack like you've done twice before now.

At the end of this attack Jabu will be worn out again - this is it now - all you need to do is swim to Jabu and attack him repeatedly in Swordfighter Form to finally bring this aquatic menace down.

