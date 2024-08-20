You’ll have encountered Yaoguai in the form of wolfmen, but Lingxuzi is a Yaoguai King, and the first of these you’ll face in Black Myth: Wukong. Well, there’s a reason that the first part of Black Wind Mountain is called Forest of Wolves!

He certainly knows how to make an appearance, as you’ll fight him in a resplendent looking temple in Black Myth: Wukong. Though you’ll be teased of something fearsome even before you first encounter him. There have certainly been tougher battles in the history of tough wolf-like bosses, but as a fight you’ll need to get through in order to continue the Destined One’s journey, you’ve come to the right place if you’re after any pointers.

Here we'll teach you how to beat Lingxuzi in Black Myth: Wukong.

On this page:

How to prepare for Lingxuzi boss fight in Black Myth Wukong

Lingxuzi is found in Guanyin Temple in the Forest of Wolves area of Black Wind Mountain in Black Myth: Wukong, with the shrine named after the temple also nearby.

If you somehow haven’t crafted any armour, then now is the time to do so as you should be able to craft the Pilgrim’s armour set, which will significantly raise your defence. The Pilgrim’s armour set has slightly better stats than the Folk Opera armour set that comes as a preorder bonus too.

Again, ensure that you’re actually spending your Spark points to self-advance the Destined One. If you’re unsure of any abilities, you can always put them into basic attributes to increase max HP and max stamina. Our recommendation is to improve the Immobilize spell so that you deal more damage when immobilising an enemy. You should also unlock the Pillar Stance if you haven’t already as this will also come in useful for this fight.

While you can self-advance in the menu at any time, don’t forget that when visiting a shrine you also have the option to reawaken and re-allocating Spark Points if you’d prefer to focus on different abilities.

How to beat Lingxuzi in Black Myth Wukong

Lingxuzi attacks with only physical attacks and, while he can be swift, he’s fortunately not relentless and likes to circle his prey, biding his time. That also means you can be patient too as you observe and wait for your moment to counter. Nonetheless, he will come at you straight away with his claws when you first enter the temple arena so to be ready to dodge not just one but twice. The trick is to be sure he’s open before you follow up with your hits.

Compared to his other wolf lackeys, he very much behaves like a wolf, moving around on all fours, so he attacks close to the ground. This is where the Pillar Stance comes into play as you will be able to raise yourself up on your staff, safe from Lingxuzi’s swipes before bringing the staff down on him from overhead. While this attack can stun or throw him off a bit, he does recover quite quickly so don’t take it as your queue to indulge in a long combo counter unless you can also hit him with Immobilize.

Get about a quarter of Lingxuzi’s HP down and he will retreat, or rather scale, the rooftops of the temples and gates. Make sure you’re still locked on to him as he jumps from one structure to the next, eyeing you up. He’s just waiting to pounce on you from above, so as long as you anticipate it, you should be able to time a perfect dodge when he makes his move and then counter with a combo accordingly.

Nonetheless, his swipes and pounces can deal a lot of damage if they connect, as well as another attack where he kind of rolls his body into you on the ground. Given that Mana is limited, try to only use Immobilize for when you’re having trouble anticipating an attack and then try to get him mid-attack as you can unlock a skill that deals bonus damage when an enemy has been frozen when attacking.

Overall, however, he gives a good amount of notice when he’s going to attack, whether by raising his claws or leaping in the air, so dodging isn’t too challenging. Incidentally, the attack that’s most difficult to anticipate is when he grabs you then tosses you in the air, slowing the action down as he leaps up after you, waiting for to pound you during the descent. Surprisingly, it’s not nearly as painful as it looks or at least no worse than one large ground swipe that connects.

Otherwise, it’s quite straightforward. While he might jump back onto the rooftops around you, it’s the same as before. There’s no phase change or scarier attack patterns to catch you out. Just wait for him to come to you, prepare for perfect dodges, use the Pillar Stance heavy attack to avoid and counter, and Immobilize when the opportunity comes and you’ll be able to quickly send this wolf off into the abyss.

Lingxuzi rewards in Black Myth Wukong

With Lingxuzi snuffed out, you’ll earn 1049 XP, enough to grant you another Spark point/level, 705 Will and one Stone Spirit. He will also drop a Grey Wolf Mask headgear and a Mind Core, which you won’t know what to do with yet but it will be important an important ingredient later when you’re able to make Celestial Medicine to upgrade your personal stats.

As you leave the temple grounds, you’ll also pass a part of the temple gate where you’ll find a golden pot on a table with a statue in front of it. Interact with this and you’ll obtain a Celestial Jade Lotus Pill, one such Celestial Medicine that permanent increases your maximum HP. Better yet, you’ll automatically use it right there so no worry about hoarding and forgetting to.

From here you’re finished with Forest of Wolves and there’s a shrine marking the beginning of the next area, Bamboo Grove. Things are about to ramp up with more peculiar characters as well as tougher bosses. We hope you’re ready!