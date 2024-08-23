Although you’ll have spent most of Chapter 4 of Black Myth: Wukong fighting Violet Spider and her daughters, it turns out there’s a bigger bad pulling the strings inside the Webbed Hollow, and that's the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master. The top half of this tough Yaoguai King boss is the body of a fierce monk, but the bottom half of his body is that of a centipede, with bugs continuing as a running theme in this chapter.

While you might have a bit of a helping hand or two at the start of this fight, this boss is arguably one of the toughest you’ll have faced so far, especially with a late phase that’s going to really put you to the test. To help you conquer him, this guide will provide all the information you need on how to beat Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master in Black Myth: Wukong.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to prepare for Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master

Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master is the final boss of Chapter 4 and can be found in the Temple of the Yellow Flowers, where you’ll fight in a field arena covered in yellow flowers. The nearest shrine is called The Court of Illumination.

The last shrine before you fight the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

This is a boss that, once again, focuses on using lightning-based attacks, so consider increasing your shock resistance or bringing Shock-Quelling Powder. He can however also poison you so also having Antimiasma Powder to cure yourself of poison status is also recommended.

Much of this fight can be arguably attritional so having more uses of your healing gourd is pretty important. If you haven’t already, we would recommend upgrading your gourd as much as possible. If you’ve been collecting Luojia Fragrant Vine, this can be used to upgrade the number of uses of the healing gourd by visiting Shen Monkey, an NPC you should have met back in Chapter 1. If you have been collecting Awaken Wine Worms, you can use these to increase how much health you recover from each drink, by going to a rest shrine and using the Brew option. Ideally, you want to have 8 drinks from the gourd, with each recovering almost half your health by the time you’ve reached this fight.

As Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master is also the final boss of this chapter, consider ensuring you’ve cleared up any other optional challenges in this area too, including this chapter’s secret area, which will unlock another the Weaver’s Needle Vessel, which will be extremely useful in this fight. Even without this, the Wind Tamer vessel from Chapter 2’s secret quest can still give you a defence boost.

How to beat Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master

The first time you fight Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master, you’ll actually have allies, or perhaps the more accurate description is that he will also be fighting other opponents - the spider women from your previous encounters. While he’s occupied with them, you’ve got a chance to get in some hits yourself without bearing the brunt of his attacks. By the time he’s lost a quarter of his health, however, he’ll have dealt with them and then it’s just a one-on-one between you two.

The good news is that if you die and restart the fight, the spiders won’t return but the boss will always start with about 80% of his health bar. That's probably not much consolation, though, given how hard he hits, and that he's a bit of a sponge.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

Second phase

Now to focus on the fight proper: Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master’s legs make him pretty agile, though he mostly fights with a sword, consisting of a lot of swings, charged up slams and stabs. These sword attacks are sometimes also accompanied with lightning, charged from paper talismans floating in front of him, though the charging up time means you can anticipate for a perfect dodge. If you’re up close, he may also stomp at you with the front of his legs. Aim to stay behind him then attack his legs to build focus so that you can use your focused heavy attacks that can also briefly stun him (we've found Pillar Stance to be quite effective here, as even if you’re hit by his attacks and receive damage, most of them won’t interrupt you from making your focused heavy attack).

It’s recommended that you make use of all your transformation (both the single action spirit and transformation spell) and vessel abilities as early as you can, just because you’ll likely recover enough Qi over the duration of the fight so that you’ll get to use them for a second time towards the end, and every little helps to chip away at his health bar. Normal spells you should however use more sparingly since you can’t meaningfully recover mana and you’ll want to still use them later on.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

With little warning, Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master may also spew a toxic substance in front of him, which will instantly poison you, so make sure to use Antimiasma Powder if you have any. What’s more worrying is if he burrows into the ground, there are three different attacks he can do, sometimes in succession.

The first is you’ll see trails in the ground of where he's going, while lightning also strikes the ground of where he will appear. The second has his centipede bottom half shooting out of the ground and then swinging from side to side trying to hit you while more noxious fumes are released in the surrounding area. The third is that his sword falls from above to hit you directly where you stand. The first and third conclude with him shooting out from the ground, and if you haven’t moved out of the way, you’ll be caught in a pretty devastating grab attack.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

The annoying part is that these grabs have a very narrow window for you to dodge, so the best solution would be to use Cloud Step so that you’re invisible to Hundred-Eyed Daoist when he’s trying to ambush you. Only once he’s out of the ground should you then critical attack out of your form.

Besides casting the odd lightning spell at the end of his sword combos, one annoying move has him shooting a barrage of lightning talismans at you. These swirl around in the air but also come at you very fast, so that if one hits you, you’re likely to be stun-locked and hit by the next. Likewise, even if you manage to dodge one, you can just as easily be caught by another one. If you haven’t already done so, then using a transformation spell during this attack is a good way to counter, especially as Rock Guai since every hit is just going to build up to its special attack quicker.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

Third phase

When Hundred-Eyed Daoist is down to a third of his health, he will unleash his most nightmarish phase, as he starts glowing gold, as the sky around you turns a dark misty yellow. He’ll actually be invulnerable for a brief period in this transition so don’t try to use any attacks or spells on him and just avoid his attacks until a short cutscene plays out as he swallows his sword, and then you might get an inkling of why he’s called ‘Hundred-Eyed’.

If you didn’t use your transformation spell already, it’s too late now as your spells will be disabled during this phase, although you’ll still be able to use a spirit’s one-off attack provided you have the Qi for it. Immobilize is also useless against him, but more annoying however is that your stamina bar will be reduced by half.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

Without his sword, he can still physically attack you by rushing at you and slamming his hands, or crushing you with his centipede rear. These, however, aren’t quite as worrying as his lightning attacks. He can charge up lightning in his fist and then slam it in the ground as an AOE attack. A seemingly overpowered attack sees him summoning the elements all around him and creates an explosion in the air letting out a blast that will just hit you anywhere. You can actually perfect dodge out of this blast, though it’s difficult because the cue to do this isn’t very clear. Another of his heavily damaging attacks is he will raise up rocks from the ground and then slam them down on you, so time a perfect dodge for just as he’s about to drop them.

One other attack to watch out for is when Hundred-Eye Daoist Master disappears from the arena and starts shooting lightning bolts at you. You’ll need to dodge these, but it’s still easy to mis-time the dodge rolls and get hit, while you also have less stamina to work with. Instead, you should sprint to avoid them, as those bolts will always miss. To conserve stamina, start sprinting before the bolt’s about to hit and then stop so that you recover a bit of stamina and then start sprinting again just before the next attack. It’s a bit easier doing this with sprint toggle off and using the right bumper on a game controller.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

If you used your transforming spirit attack and Wind Tamer vessel at the start of the fight, hopefully you’ll have refilled the Qi enough to use them again at this point, as it may just be enough to help you finish this fight. It’s difficult to find a safe opening during this phase, though, and with fewer resources, you'll want to prioritise evading his attacks before even attempting to chip away at his health, which can make this phase longer than it needs to be.

On the other hand, if you did find and complete the secret area of this chapter, you can equip the Weaver’s Needle and use it just as this phase begins to undo its effects and your stamina debuff, making for a significantly easier fight.

Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master rewards

Once Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master is defeated, you will receive the fourth Relic, Envious Tongue, offering you one of the following three buffs:

Refreshing Taste - increases the critical hit chance of your next attack after consuming medicine

- increases the critical hit chance of your next attack after consuming medicine Spread the Word - makes Immobilize work on all enemies near you

- makes Immobilize work on all enemies near you Tongue of a Connoisseur - increases the health recovery from a drink if you have more soaks equipped

You'll also earn the following items once you get to the end-of-chapter rewards screen:

5329 XP

3693 Will

1x Golden Glowing Eye

1x Kun Steel

1x Sky-Piercing Horn

1x Gold Tree Core

1x Celestial Ribbon

2x Fine Gold Thread

1x Mind Core

With all of chapter 4’s bugs squished for good, it’s time to bid adieu to the Webbed Hollow and continue the Destined One’s journey in Chapter 5 of Black Myth: Wukong.