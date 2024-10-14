You'll need to defeat Homo Avades in Metaphor: Refantazio after facing Zorba in Regalith Grand Cathedral dungeon. After beating the Necromancer they'll have one more trick up their sleeves - reanimating the gigantic Human corpse in the middle of Grand Trad, perfect.

Luckily, your entire party's MP and HP are replenished just before you face this deadly enemy in Metaphor: ReFantazio, so that's one less thing to worry about. However, that by no means makes this an easy fight - in fact this Human is the toughest enemy you've faced yet.

But don't worry, we're here to help - here's how to beat Homo Avades in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Keep in mind though that this guide has been written for the fight on 'Normal' difficulty and details could change if you've chosen a higher setting.

How to beat Homo Avades in Metaphor ReFantazio

To beat Homo Avades in Metaphor: ReFantazio you need to smash their shell enough to get them to expose their heart at ground level for you to attack it. However, this is easier said than done as Homo Avades has some powerful attacks and they do take a bit of patience to take down.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus

Your two main goals in this fight are to attack Homo Avade's Heart and to keep all of your team alive long enough to bring the human down. We recommend trying to keep your party together because it can take far longer (and be much harder) to take this enemy down with two members or even trying to do it solo. This means knowing when to set your team to the back line and when to Guard is crucial.

Do not waste your MP on trying to attack the heart while it's in the air, you'll only be doing minimal damage this way. Instead, try to focus as much as you can on cracking the shell (which is weak to Strike damage) or removing the arms when you're told to. When it comes to the point where you need to remove Homo Avade's arms don't use melee attacks, instead use any Fire based MP attacks you have as they're weak to these

Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus

Once Homo Avades loses their balance they'll briefly be stunned and their Heart will be at ground level for you to attack. At this point you need to attack the Heart as much as you can, we found that it took a good amount of damage from melee attacks like Strohl's 'Slicer' Archetype skill. However, you can attack it in any way you want to - your main goal is to wear its health bar down.

Also, using any skill that lowers Homo Avade's defense is a good idea - the lower this is, the easier it is to inflict damage on every part of them, heart included.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus

After a few hits, Homo Avades will regain their balance and several enemies will appear in its cracked shell.

If you can't use Gallica to lower their health enough for you to take them out, then you should guard on the rear line. They'll still do damage to you, but nowhere near as much as they would if you weren't guarding.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus

On that note, partway through the fight Gallica will offer to distract and damage the ambush crew inside Homo Avade's cracked shell for you. Accept this any time she offers it as she can drastically reduce the ambush party's health and give you an opening to take them out before they launch their attack. Be warned though, once you've used Gallica in this way she won't be available for the next ambush - but she will be for the one after.

Also, listen to Gallica's suggestions and instructions - throughout this fight she'll be helping you with hints as to what to do next.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus

Remember to sacrifice turns to heal your party as needed. We spent multiple turns moving our Protagonist to the rear line and using their 'Dei' Archetype skill to heal party members as needed, this helped preserve our Medicine stash and keep our advantage against the human.

All you need to do now is rinse and repeat to defeat Homo Avades - just remember to attack the Heart at ground level, guard against the ambush attack as needed and know when to step back to heal instead of attack.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Metaphor: ReFantazio content, check out our page showing you how to control your party and our one showing you how to unlock Royal Archetypes too.