How to beat Guangzhi in Black Myth: Wukong

Guangzhi is an optional Yaoguai Chief boss in Black Myth: Wukong, and the keeper of the game's best Transformation spell ability. Defeating this fearsome wolf with a flaming spear will allow you to transform into Guangzhi for short periods of time during battle, giving you a second health bar and a powerful flame attack to boot.

He's a boss that's well worth seeking out, but is surprisingly hidden and easy to miss as you play through Chapter 1 of Black Myth Wukong. In this guide, we'll tell you Guangzhi's exact location and how to beat Guangzhi so you can start using his skills as quickly as possible.

Where to find Guangzhi

Guangzhi is located in the Forest of Wolves, near the shrine 'Outside the Forest'. He's in the same location where you'll fight the Wandering Wight in Chapter 1, but his battle arena is tucked away out of sight. To reach him, cross the raised bamboo bridge, as pictured below, which can be found by taking the first left near the shrine:

Keep following the path on the ground, and you'll soon see a small entrance way marked by a large stone Buddha head. This is where you'll find Guangzhi, and he'll call out to you as you approach, so make sure you're prepared before going in, as the fight will start almost immediately.

There are a number of things you can do to prepare for the fight with Guangzhi. Make sure you're equipped with the best staff and armour available to you, that you've spent all your skill point Sparks, and that you're fully rested. Remember, you can always gain more experience by fighting other Black Myth: Wukong bosses and enemies in the surrounding area if you find him a bit tricky on your first try. I defeated Guangzhi after I'd beaten Lingxuzi, for example, and had gained the Immobilise spell, which gives you a serious leg up in battle.

How to beat Guangzhi

Guangzhi's flame-tipped spear is a force to be reckoned with, and can quickly inflict Scorch (fire) damage on you if you take too many hits. Before you head into battle, make sure you have some Body-Cooling Powder equipped to your item bar help get rid of any potential status debuffs as soon as possbile.

Guangzhi will kick off the fight with some wide staff twirls and leaping attacks, which are reasonably slow and easy to predict, so these shouldn't be too difficult to dodge and keep out of harm's way. Be patient and only start attacking at the end of his combo attack, otherwise you might end up taking a fair bit of damage by going in too early.

Guangzhi can also throw his spear very quickly like a boomerang, which you'll need to watch out for, as this can clip you on its return journey too for some serious damage. In a similar vein, he will charge and rush at you very, very fast - though the build-up to these attacks is also quite slow and easy to spot in advance, as Guangzhi will stand still and twirl his staff as he coils up his body, ready to strike. Dodge to the side when his staff is almost vertical, as the charge will come a split second later.

If you have the Immobilise spell, make sure to unleash it when Guangzhi is low to the ground - if you zap him when he's leaping up in the air, you won't be able to hit him, and it will be a waste of your mana. He's quite easy to stop during one of his flaming spear twirls, though, so make the most of this opportunity to get in some extra hits and use up your Focus Points.

Guangzhi is quite easily stunned and interrupted when you hit him with a heavy attack, making it easier to get in more hits with a barrage of light attacks. If you time it just right, you can keep hitting him quite a lot this way and really pile on the damage.

When Guangzhi's health hits about 50%, he will begin upping the ante with more fearsome attacks. He will start leaping into the air for flaming, aerial swoops, as well as faster, flaming cartwheels with his staff, and aerial body slams.

Again, these aren't too difficult to dodge due to their long wind-ups, so bide your time until there's a good moment to get more hits in. Keep this up, and you'll chip away at enough of Guangzhi's health to claim your victory.

Guangzhi rewards

As Guangzhi lies on the floor, his spear will fall from the sky and stand upright in the ground, ready for you to pick up. Claim his staff, and you'll be rewarded with the Red Tides spell, which lets you transform into Guangzhi and unleash his Scorch Bane attack on enemies.

It's a brilliant reward, as Guangzhi's Transformation attacks aren't just powerful in their own right, but you can also inflict Scorch damage on your foes as well causing them to erupt into flames for extra damage if you build up their Scorch damage meters. Transforming into Guangzhi will also give you a separate health bar, too, giving you an extra boost in battle and an extra lifeline if you need it.

You'll also receive the following items and experience:

700 XP

513 Will

1x Stone Spirit

Congratulations on beating Guangzhi! Now it's time to move on to some of Chapter 1's other tough bosses, the Whiteclad Noble and Black Wind King.