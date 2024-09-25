Knowing how to beat Gohma in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom will help you complete Faron Temple, which is important if you want to progress in the A Rift in Faron Wetlands main story quest.

Gohma is a fierce boss fight in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom, especially as she's quite a large boss and the area you're fighting in is quite confined compared to others you've faced. Before you enter this fight, we highly recommend making some smoothie recipes, just in case you need a Heart boost at any time.

Without further ado, here's how to beat Gohma in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom.

How to beat Gohma in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

The fight with Gohma will happen in four distinct phases, but once you know how to avoid the attacks she'll throw at you it can be over in a matter of minutes.

Phase One

One of Gohma's first attacks is to remain on the back wall and spit out pieces of web at you. Watch where the web flies from Gohma and you'll be able to anticipate where it's going to land or if it's going to hit you. If the webbing is going to hit you, make sure you move out of the way to somewhere else in the room.

Gohma will be relentless with this attack and will keep turning to face you through this attack, so the best thing to do is keep moving.

Another attack Gohma will do early on isn't actually a direct attack from her, but she will drop eggs and then small spider enemies will hatch from this. Use Echoes to deal with these or Swordfighter Form, though if you do this be mindful of how much energy you use.

Now, by this point you might have noticed that Gohma has three crystals on her legs. We sent out an Electric Wizzrobe Echo to deal with the smaller enemies and then it decided to light all three crystals for us - how kind.

When all three crystals are lit, Gohma will be forced to drop off the wall and she'll be dazed for a moment (as shown by her eye spinning around and around). At this point, enter Swordfighter Form , jump on top of her and start to slice at her eyeball while she's down.

However, watch for her to start to stir and then get as far away as possible to avoid her spinning attack. This marks the start of phase two.

Phase Two

Now Gohma will be on the ground and she's less than pleased about this, so she's now got a few new attacks you need to watch out for. However, the crystals on her legs will be back again now so while trying to stay alive make sure you're lighting all three up.

Her first new attack is to swipe her claws out at you and try to grab you in a potentially fatal hug. The warning sign that she's going to do this is that she'll scurry forwards and then stretch her claws out slightly before swiping them together - when she stretches her claws you need to move out of the way.

Another new attack to watch out for is another one that uses her claws. Gohma will speedily dash forward and lift her claws up (they'll also glow orange). She'll then slam the claws down repeatedly as she moves forward in a chopping motion - as soon as you see her start to move quickly you need to keep out of her way or risk getting caught.

Luckily, at the end of her chopping motions Gohma will actually get stuck for a few seconds and this is the perfect chance to light up all three crystals on her legs while she's immobile.

When they're lit Gohma will, again, be dazed. As you did earlier, enter Swordfighter Form then attack her eye as much as you can. Once she's woken up again phase three will begin.

Phase Three

At the start of this phase Ghoma will return to the wall and will recycle the attacks she used in phase one but they'll be faster and more intense. Yet again, there are three crystals on her legs and your goal here is to light them up again.

Of course that's not all, she'll also have a new attack to surprise you with - she can send out a beam of fire from her eye directly at you like a laser. Once you see this beam of light, make sure you keep moving and stay away from it as much as you can (while also avoiding the webbing on the floor, you don't want to get stuck.)

Surprise! She'll also return to the ground as well and recycle the attacks she used in phase two as well but they'll also be much more dangerous.

Just like in phase two, Gohma will briefly get stuck in the ground after doing the chopping attack with their claws and this is a great opportunity to light up the crystals on their legs again. Gohma will be dazed when you light up the crystals and you know what to do - attack her eye.

When she wakes up she'll return to the wall and this marks the start of phase four.

Phase Four

While on the wall during this phase she'll recycle all of her earlier attacks but, once again, they'll be sped up and be more intense than any of the iterations you've dealt with before.

Then she'll also return to the ground and use the same attacks she's used before. Just like before, the one you're waiting for is the chopping attack that gets Gohma stuck in the ground.

When she's stuck again, you know what to do - attack that eye! This should be enough to finally defeat Gohma.

For your efforts, you'll be rewarded with a shiny Heart Container, well done!

For your efforts, you'll be rewarded with a shiny Heart Container, well done!