Knowing how to beat Ganon in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom will help you complete the Hyrule Castle Dungeon as part of the Still Missing main story quest.

This guy never takes a hint does he? Facing him in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom will be tricky and test all of your battle skills you've learned so far. We recommend healing yourself before entering this fight and also, if you need to stock up, take some time to make smoothie recipes that will help you out of sticky situations.

When you're ready, here's how to beat Ganon in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom.

How to beat Ganon in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

The fight with Ganon in Hyrule Castle Dungeon happens in four distinct phases.

Phase One

One of the first attacks you need to watch out for is Ganon's disappearing act - no seriously, Ganon will disappear then suddenly teleport himself elsewhere in the room and this is usually wherever you're standing. The warning sign that this is coming is that Ganon will start to spin his axe. To avoid this attack just keep moving once he disappears, if you're on the move you're less likely to be crushed when he reappears.

At least you won't be 'Boar-d' in this fight (I'll show myself out). | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Ganon also does a thrust attack with his axe - when you see him pull his arm back slightly with a bend in the elbow then you know this attack is coming. When you see him preparing this one, make sure you're out of line of his arm and far away from him so the axe cannot catch you when he thrusts it out.

Now, briefly after thrusting his axe Ganon will be vulnerable. During this small window you need to enter Swordfighter Form and attack him as much as you can, while making sure you're paying attention so you know when to move away from another attack.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Phase Two

After you've landed one attack on Ganon you'll enter phase two of the fight.

Ganon will have an upgrade to his disappearing act now. This time, when he reappears, he will spin his axe in front of him and start to shoot out fireballs around the room. You can dodge these if you watch which direction they're being fired in - anticipating where they're going to go will help you avoid getting hit.

Do not touch the fire! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Ganon will have a new attack now, again involving his axe. This time he'll throw it at you and it will spin around as he does so. The easiest way to avoid this attack is to wait for Ganon to throw it and then move to the side out of its way once you can tell which direction it's going in. Luckily, it doesn't follow you so once Ganon's set a direction for it you can usually easily avoid it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

During this attack (and while the axe is spinning in place) Ganon will be vulnerable again. As you did before, enter Swordfighter Form then start slicing and dicing.

Phase Three

After you've attacked Ganon enough you'll enter the third stage of this battle. Here he'll recycle his old attacks but all of them will be dialled up a notch, making them faster and more dangerous.

He'll also have another new attack, this time he'll shoot balls from his hand - yes these are the same ones you encountered earlier in the game when you first faced him during the game's prologue.

As you did earlier, wait for Ganon to fire one of these out to you and then hit it back in his direction in Swordfighter Form. He'll bounce it back a few times, it will become an intense tennis match until eventually the ball hurts someone (hopefully not you).

Wimbeldon has nothing on this. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

When you've hit the ball back to Ganon and it's hit him, he'll be on his knees for a bit. This is your chance to attack - enter Swordfighter Form and rush to him, attacking him as much as you can.

Phase Four

After you attack Ganon when he's on his knees you'll enter the fourth and final part of this fight. Luckily, there's not much else to say at this point except that Ganon will recycle all the attacks he's used previously - all you need to do is stay alive and attack him as soon as he's on his knees.

Special delivery! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Once you've attacked him on his knees in this phase he will be very angry with you. He'll come back one more time - his attacks being even faster now! Just stay alive using everything you've learned so far and keep attacking Ganon, eventually you'll bring him down.

Oh no... he's been defeated... shame. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Take Ganon down once more and you'll have successfully defeated him! You'll get a Heart Piece for your efforts and you can finish the Hyrule Castle Dungeon.

