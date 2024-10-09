Silent Hill 2 has its fair share of bizarre monsters, and the Flesh Lip boss is no exception.

Flesh Lip is the second boss in Silent Hill 2 Remake and has two main phases to contend with (alongside a generally disgusting aesthetic). This boss fight is sprung upon James, and if you haven't played the original Silent Hill 2, it probably has taken you by surprise, too.

So here are some tips to help you give Flesh Lip a fat lip in Silent Hill 2.

How to beat Flesh Lip in Silent Hill 2

You meet Flesh Lip when you finally reach Laura on the third floor of Brookhaven Hospital, at the end of the section. Before you go to Laura, ensure you've thoroughly explored the hospital and grabbed all available resources and collectibles, as you won't be able to return once you start this fight.

When you finally find Laura, a cutscene plays where she and James have a seemingly harmless chat about Mary, with Laura claiming she met James' late wife in the hospital the previous year. James loses his temper and accuses Laura of lying - but where's the harm in that, right? Laura then tells James (aka Fartface) that she has tucked away a letter from Mary in another room. She leads him to the room, tells him it's hidden behind a pipe on the far wall and locks him in. Apparently, that lying remark didn't go down so well.

James isn't alone, though. You're immediately thrust into a fight with Flesh Lip, a fleshy monster in a cage (with lips where its ass should be) that drops from the ceiling.

Phase One

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

In the first phase, it's important to keep moving. Flesh Lip lingers above the ceiling tiles and drops its cage on top of you if you stand in one place too long.

Grab the resources from the window sill and reload while you keep running - ideally clockwise around the room. Flesh Lip will smash through the ceiling near where you are, so watch for the ceiling tiles collapsing and listen for its movements above you. Make sure to dodge out of the way if the cage lands on top or right beside you. Also note that the cage swings when it drops, so it can damage you if you're in range. Likewise, if you get too close to the dangling creature, it will lash out at you, so be prepared to dodge if you're meleeing it.

When the cage drops, aim a ranged weapon (if possible) at the boss' dangling legs or the arm it's using to hold onto the ceiling. The legs are easier to hit, and it's definitely worth using your Shotgun (there are Shotgun Shells on the windowsill) - but the Handgun or the Steel Pipe is fine if not. If you're a good shot, aim for the arm, as damaging it enough causes the monster to drop from the ceiling, allowing you to attack it for a few moments while it's immobilized. Just don't aim at its body while it's caged, as your shots will deflect.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

After you land several shots (five or six shots for me), you'll notice the monster's cage starting to fall away, allowing you to target its torso. Go to town on hitting its fleshy middle until the Flesh Lip's cage structure breaks open, giving the creature four lethal metal arms to navigate the floor (and batter you) with.

Phase Two

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

The Flesh Lip is free of its cage - and more dangerous than ever! Now, the creature can pursue you on the floor and sneak into the ceiling.

Flesh Lip Phase Two has a few moves to watch out for. This agile monster can take deadly swipes at you with its arms if you get too close, so keep your distance and land ranged shots on its fleshy middle or legs - avoiding the metal plate side of its body. If you see it raise its arms near you, dodge sideways out of the way because they have an impressive range.

This creature can also let out a debilitating scream. You'll know it's about to do this because it swings its torso forward before screaming down the house. So, if you see it ground all four legs and swing its body, dodge as far out of the way as you can.

Another of Flesh Lip's main attacks sees it climbing into the ceiling, then dropping down and swiping its metallic arms in the hope of catching you off guard. Just keep moving so it doesn't get the chance.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Flesh Lip is very fast, so sprint and dodge to keep as much distance between you and it as possible. When Phase Two starts, the monster destroys some walls, creating a larger combat space. Make sure to make the most of this extra space and to pick up the resources in the new area.

With more ammo at your disposal, keep sprinting to keep as far away from the creature as you can (maybe even run the room lengthways back and forth), and when you get enough distance, land some shots on its fleshy bits. Again, the Shotgun is best for this, but you can use the Handgun, too. Always use ranged weapons where you can, and if you run out of ammo, be extra careful attacking with melee weapons. Run in, hit the monster, then dodge away - and be mindful of the above attacks.

Tip: If you want to make sure you're landing your shots, turn up the magnetism on your Aim Assist settings, as it could help save you time and ammo.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Once you've damaged Flesh Lip enough, the grotesque thing will drop - and James gets another surprise.

Best of luck beating Flesh Lip!