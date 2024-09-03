How to beat Black Loong in Black Myth Wukong

Black Loong is a mighty boss that you need to face if you plan on beating all the major enemies in Black Myth: Wukong.

You might have seen a blocked path or a statue that called your attention in Black Myth: Wukong but couldn't figure out how to interact with them. You probably need to complete or get further into a side quest to reveal the secrets behind these points of interest.

By having the right item, you can find the way that leads you to the arena where Black Loong awaits you. In this guide, we explain all you need to know to prepare for this fight, how to beat Black Loong, and the rewards you gain.

How to find Black Loong Before you can have a chance to see Black Loong, first you need to find them. Black Loong is located behind a waterfall of sand in the Fright Cliff area. To locate the waterfall, go to the Rockrest Flat shrine and climb the stairs to your right. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science Getting to the waterfall is not enough if you don't have the right items. To make the sand stop falling, you need to use the Loong Scales item. This unique item is hidden behind a wall in the arena where you can face the First Prince of Flowing Sands. To get there, use the Valley of Despair shrine in the Sandgate Village area. Go ahead through the cave and jump down to a large arena. One of the walls around the arena has lots of statues. You can break it using the Wandering Wight spirit. Or, in case you have already faced the First Prince of Flowing Sands, they might have hit the wall when fighting you. Regardless of the method, once it's broken, an interaction point appears on the wall. Use it to get inside a room. In the middle of it, there is a chest from where you retrieve the Loong Scales. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

How to prepare for Black Loong When it comes to preparing for this fight, your options depend on which part of the game you already are. Since Black Loong is an optional boss, you can complete Chapter 2 without beating them. If you’re already in Chapter 3 and have defeated Kang-Jin Star, you can craft the Loongscape armor set. If you have at least the armguard, you gain a little bit of Shock resistance. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science If you're still in Chapter 2, you might want to craft the best available armor and weapons before the fight. A good idea is to make some Shock-Quelling Powder, which removes the shocked state and increases your resistance to shock damage. The effect doesn't last long, so you should craft as many of these as you can. In case you want to play safe, consider equipping the Wandering Wight spirit to increase your defense.

How to beat Black Loong In general, Black Loong is not a difficult boss and defeating them is a matter of learning their moves to time the exact moment to dodge. They use two huge maces that from time to time are infused with electricity. While even their no-effect attacks are dangerous, getting hit by the electric maces applies the Shock effect. During the fight, Black Loong performs three-hit combos with the maces aiming the ground or swipe attacks. They also have a long sequence of smash attacks. Dodging is easy since they are quite slow. Just keep in mind that the last hits are usually delayed attacks meant to bait you and get the timing wrong. After they finish the combos, Black Loong stops moving for a few seconds, giving you a large window to attack them. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science If you get too far from them, Black Loong might perform a jump attack and follow it with a frontal arc attack. Because this sequence covers a large area in front of them, you want to dodge when Black Loong is about to fall and get behind them. They can also charge their maces and send electric waves at you. On the other hand, if you're too close, they might start striking one mace with the other, producing an area-of-effect attack. The best strategy is to get away from them and wait for Black Loong to stop. One of Black Loong's most dangerous attacks is the frontal swing attack. In the first, they slowly start crossing their arms in front of them, swinging the maces. After a few seconds, a small tornado forms around them and Black Loong finishes the movement with a frontal electric swipe. To impede them from completing the attack, use Immobilize and be sure to hit them with a heavy attack to stagger Black Loong. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science The second powerful move Black Loong uses during the fight is the electric circles. When they are about to use it, Black Loong uses their breath to infuse their maces with electricity. Get far from them when they do so. For a few seconds, Black Loong will hit the ground and the impact will send circles of electricity away, covering the arena. Luckily, the rhythm they hit the ground doesn't change. It's always two slow hits then two quick ones. To avoid the first ones, dodge when the circles are getting close to you. For the other two, time the first dodge for when the circle gets close and then press dodge again right after it. At the end of this attack, Black Loong raises both maces and hits them on the ground. When they remove the maces, they send away a massive circle of electricity. Wait for the animation of when they are about to take the maces out of the ground to dodge. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science