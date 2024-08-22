The world of Black Myth: Wukong is inhabited by numerous creatures who don’t necessarily have plans against the Destined One, but are ready to fight them in a fierce battle. In the Bamboo Grove area of Chapter 1, hidden in an isolated portion of the map, you can fight the boss Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang.

Defeating this Yaoguai Chief boss is not mandatory to finish the main story, but this the first of six frog Yaoguais to track down in the game, and beating them all won't just net you an achievement, but you'll also be able to upgrade your Spirit summon of Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang to its fullest. So read on below to find all the details – and some tips – on how to beat Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang in Black Myth: Wukong.

How to prepare for Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang in Black Myth Wukong Before you can jump into a duel against the giant frog Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang, you need to reach the Snake Trail shrine, which is in the Bamboo Grove area. After getting to this point of the game, follow the stairs to the right of the shrine. At the top, you can turn right and find the Blessed Gourd Master, who will upgrade your gourd so you can start absorbing Spirits to use in battle, so make sure you visit him first before continuing. Then, cross the bridge and face a bamboo fence. Destroying it gives you access to a creek. Get down and head to the right side. There are a few frog enemies in this area and you should take care of them before calling the boss's attention. Otherwise, you might get overwhelmed by the number of enemies. When you’re ready, keep going ahead and you will eventually see Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang in a cave. This is where you'll find Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science Compared to Guangzhi, Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang offers almost no challenge. At the same time, though, this giant frog still hits hard. Because of that, you'll want to spend a few Sparks to increase your Health. Levelling up your staff stance is also a good option. One tool you have to stay alive is the dodge, which is extremely useful in this fight. Time correctly Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang movements to avoid them and counter-attack. In case you haven’t yet, you should craft the armour available in the shrines. Despite being an early game armor, it raises your general defense, which is all you need to face Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang. And if you want to make your life super easy when facing this boss, I'd recommend unlocking Black Myth: Wukong's best spell - the Guangzhi transformation spell - prior to this fight. You can apply fire damage and eventually inflict burn on the boss by only using Guangzhi’s light attacks. Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang is considerably weak against fire, making this a powerful tool in your arsenal.

How to beat Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang in Black Myth Wukong Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang is not a difficult enemy to face, but their large body and gap-closing skills make avoiding their attacks a challenge in itself. Focus on dodging their attacks as much as you can and take advantage of Immobilize to create the windows you need to take your turn and strike them. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science At the beginning of the fight – and whenever you try to get really far from them, Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang jumps toward you. An easy attack to avoid, but it’s always good to keep in mind that they can reach you when you try to get some distance to heal. This jump attack has a variation when you’re in close range of the boss. While the camera might make avoiding it a little tricky, the idea of how to handle this attack stays the same. When closer to the boss, there are a couple of moves that Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang can use. First, a frontal sweep attack, which might come as a single more or a sequence of two, followed by a double-arm smash attack. Move sideways to evade their long arms and you will be safe. In situations where Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang performs a single sweep, they become open for you to land a few hits. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science The most difficult and annoying attack the boss uses is the Back Leg attack. Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang tricks us, turning around, as if they are going to jump away, but they actually use their rear legs to attack. Because it’s difficult to time the legs’ movement to dodge them, this is the best moment to use Immobilize. When you see fit, you should trigger the Guangzhi transformation, although I believe you should hold it until you’re low health and can’t heal. In any case, this form is great against Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang. The boss takes a lot of damage from fire-based attacks. Try your best to land enough hits to inflict burn, which is a damage-over-time stack and will reduce the boss’s health even when they are far from you. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science