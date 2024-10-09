Content Warning: The character Abstract Daddy symbolises sexual trauma and some themes in this guide may be distressing or triggering for certain readers.

Abstract Daddy is one of the most memorable bosses from Silent Hill 2 and he's back in the remake.

Abstract Daddy is the most unsettling boss in Silent Hill 2 Remake - in both looks and backstory. This monster is a manifestation of the abuse Angela suffered at the hands of her father and brother, with the creature resembling two people intertwined in a sexual position - and covered in flesh.

This is the third boss in Silent Hill Remake, and we've got some tips on how to beat Abstract Daddy quickly.

How to beat Abstract Daddy in Silent Hill 2

The Abstract Daddy fight begins when you find Angela in the Labyrinth. Once you arrive in the Labyrinth, as you make your way through the corridors to Angela, making sure to search every nook and cranny for resources - you'll need them.

When you reach the room Angela is in, a cutscene will play, and the Abstract Daddy appears. You're thrown straight into this fight, so here's what to do.

Phase One

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

When you first encounter Abstract Daddy, the best thing to do is turn around and run. Not because we want to avoid him but because the next room is a bit bigger, allowing us more space to maneuver.

Once in the larger room (technically adjoining rooms), scout for resources - I found the Rifle Rounds and Health Drink on a side table with a lamp. The monster will be right behind you, so be quick.

Abstract Daddy has two main moves: he lunges at you to grab you or charges at you. To avoid him being able to lunge and grab you, try to keep a safe distance from the creature as much as possible, but if he charges at you or gets too close, then dodge out of the way.

To damage Abstract Daddy, hit the fleshy, person part of the monster. Shooting the frame part won't do anything. I found the best way to do this was to let the creature lunge at me, then dodge sideways to give myself a clear shot at its fleshy parts. This is a bit trickier with the Steel Pipe, so I suggest using a ranged weapon, like the Rifle or Shotgun, if you have enough ammo.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Repeat this until the monster disappears.

Phase Two

Make your way through the corridors of the Labyrinth, collecting any resources you come across. At the end of one corridor, you'll see Angela running left. Follow her.

Angela will lead you to a closet hiding space, which will be useful later. Have a look inside the hiding spot, then exit it, turning right and going through the door there. This takes you into a room with some Shotgun and Handgun ammo. Continue forward until you reach a room with a TV. Melee or shoot the TV to destroy it, and our friend returns.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

These corridors are quite tight, making it difficult to get around the side of the creature. So, instead of fighting it now, squeeze through the gap in the wall and continue down the corridor, jumping over the windowsill on the right side.

We're back at the hiding spot. Facing Angela's spot, go down the corridor on the right until Daddy busts out of a wall further down. Again, there's not enough room here, so turn around and jump into Angela's hiding spot to wait for him to leave.

With Abstract Daddy gone, go down the corridor he busted out of again, then squeeze through the gap in the wall at the end. Take the door on your right, then jump through the gap on your left to enter a room with a large fan.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Turn left and follow the corridor along until you reach another gap to squeeze through. There's another TV in here, so destroy it.

The way you came is destroyed, so go the other way, jump a gap, and follow the corridor until you reach a gap to squeeze through on your right. Once through the gap, go left and navigate the corridors until you reach a third TV. Destroy it.

Facing the TV, go down the corridor on the left and follow the path (picking up the Rifle Round and Health Drink sitting on some pipes to your right). Finally, you'll reach a large fan with a pipe to jump over. Jump the pipe to start Phase Three.

Phase Three

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Now the real fight is on. Abstract Daddy busts into the room - and this time we don't want to avoid him.

The method to beat the creature is the exact same as in Phase One: let him lunge at you, dodge to the side, and attack the fleshy people part of him. The Rifle makes short work of this monster and don't let his destructive roar worry you - this isn't a tough fight.

Keep going and eventually Abstract Daddy will fall, allowing Angela to get her own hits in.

Best of luck defeating Abstract Daddy!