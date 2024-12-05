Adding friends in Infinity Nikki will let you keep in touch with them via your Pear-Pal in-game, and having them on your friends list may have additional benefits later on.

However, adding them doesn't have anything to do with your Player ID - this is an entirely separate thing in Infinity Nikki, so don't worry about using this. Instead, there's a very specific way someone can add you or for you to add them.

Without further ado, here's how to add friends in Infinity Nikki.

How to add friends in Infinity Nikki

To add friends in Infinity Nikki you need to unlock the 'Friends' app in your Pear-Pal after meeting Dada at the Stylist's Guild in Florawish for the first time.

Once you've got this app, open it up on your Pear-Pal and use the prompted command to 'Add Friends' in the bottom right corner of the screen.

When you've done this, you'll then see an option in the lower right corner of the screen to 'Get Friend Code'. Use the prompted command here to generate a one-use code that you can send to your friend for them to add you. The code itself will have a timer on it and once this timer runs out you'll need to generate a new one for them to add you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

If you've got a friend's code then all you need to do is pop it in the search bar in the upper left corner of the screen.

Put the correct code in and your friend should appear in the search results. Once you spot them, select the 'Add' icon (the little person with the plus sign next to them) to add them - it's that easy!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you've added your friend you'll be able to message them through the app as well, so you can keep in touch across your individual adventures in Miraland - or just to send messages of support if you want to!

They really are! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

That's all for now!