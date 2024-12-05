Activating all the crystals simultaneously in Infinity Nikki is a Curio Domain puzzle you'll find inside the Well of Fortune in Florawish.

While it may sound like an easy puzzle, and in some ways it technically is, there is a specific pattern you should follow when jumping on the crystals to make sure Nikki doesn't fall off and need to start again. You'll already have the outfit you need for this Infinity Nikki puzzle, so let's get started.

Here's how to activate all the crystals simultaneously in Infinity Nikki, plus how to find the Well of Fortune Curio Domain.

On this page:

How to find the Well of Fortune Curio Domain in Infinity Nikki

To find the Curio Domain in the Well of Fortune in Florawish in Infinity Nikki you need to enter the Well of Fortunte via the waterfall.

Follow the path around until you see the first door. From here, turn around to your right until you see a set of ledges against the wall.

Turn right here. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Scale these and use them as steps, at the top you should be on a stone pathway with a purple cube at the end of it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Walk up to the cube and the Curio Domain door will appear.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

How to activate all the crystals simultaneously in Infinity Nikki

Once you're in the Curio Domain you need to activate all the crystals simultaneously by jumping on them to reveal the Whimstar. There is a specific pattern that lets you do this without Nikki falling off and having to start again.

Here's how to activate the crystals simultaneously in Infinity Nikki:

Walk down the steps from the Domain's starting point and face the crystals. From here, head around to the left side of the crystal area and turn right so you're facing the first line of crystals closest to the domain entrance. You want to jump to the cube indicated above. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Jump across each crystal in a straight line here until you reach the third one. On this third one, turn to the left so you can see the Whimstar goal and jump across to the crystal opposite you here. Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games From this crystal, jump straight across opposite you to the crystal in the corner here (as shown in the image below). Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games On this crystal, turn to the left and jump over to the next one here. From this crystal, put your back to the Whimstar goal and jump over to the crystal in front of you. Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games At this point there's only one crystal left, so jump over to this and all of them will be activated.

If you're successful, the crystals will turn green to confirm your success and the Whimstar will be revealed. Go and get your prize!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

That's all for now, but if you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content then we've got plenty. Check out our pages showing you how to complete the Family Search and the Animal Trail Photo Investigation random quests.