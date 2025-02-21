How to redeem Incarnate Forme codes for Go Tour Unova research in Pokémon Go
Catch Tornadus, Thundurus and Landorus during Go Tour: Unova.
Three free Incarnate Forme research codes have been released as part of the Go Tour: Unova Global celebrations in Pokémon Go.
With the Los Angeles and New Taipei City Go Tour: Unova events running from Friday 21st February to Sunday 23rd February, these three Incarnate Forme codes allow you to get in on Pokémon Go fun by unlocking encounters with Tornadus, Thundurus and Landorus. Who knows, maybe you'll catch all three before Go Tour: Unova Global begins?
So let's take a look at the Incarnate Forme Go Tour Unova codes, along with a reminder of how to redeem Pokémon Go codes.
Incarnate Forme Go Tour Unova research codes in Pokémon Go listed
Here are the three Incarnate Forme research codes Pokémon Go has released as part of Go Tour: Unova Global:
- 4RD3GGA4ZMEGP - Tornadus (The Cyclone Pokémon: Bonus Timed Research)
- 4Q4UZLY6MUH9K - Thundurus (The Bolt Strike Pokémon: Bonus Timed Research)
- 9PTA874LYDAJH - Landorus (The Abundance Pokémon: Bonus Timed Research)
While Niantic hasn't released an expiry date for these codes, the quests expire at roughly 6pm (local time) on Sunday 2nd March. Helpfully, this is the end of the Go Tour: Unova Global event, so this should hopefully give you enough time to earn your Tornadus, Thundurus and Landorus encounters.
It's important to note that the codes above are for players worldwide. If you're attending either the Go Tour: Unova event in either Los Angeles or New Taipei City, then you'll be able to progress through Timed Research dedicated to your venue. Said Timed Research expires at 5pm GMT+8. Due to being in the United Kingdom, I'm unable to test whether you're able to use the above codes but it's worth a try!
So how do you redeem these codes?
How to redeem the Incarnate Forme Pokémon Go codes
To redeem Pokémon Go codes, you need to visit the Pokémon Go online store and select the 'Code Redemption' option.
Next, log into your Pokémon Go account to be taken to the screen where you can enter the code.
Now all you have to do is paste the code from our page into Niantics before confirming this is the code you wish to redeem. If you've done this successfully, the Incarnate Forme research quests should appear automatically in-game the next time you play Pokémon Go. I will say that I had to open and close Pokémon Go multiple times to make the quests appear, so be prepared to do the same yourself.
If you'd like to learn more about how to redeem codes, visit our dedicated Pokémon Go codes page.
How to complete the Incarnate Forme research in Pokémon Go
All three of the Incarnate Forme research quests have the same quest step in Pokémon Go - Catch 156 Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova Region. This means you need to hunt down and catch 156 Gen 5 Pokémon before the quests expire.
Since the quests share the same challenge, it's a good idea to redeem all of the codes at the same time. That way you'll be matching the progress on all of the quests and can earn the encounters at the same time. Thankfully, Go Tour: Unova Global will see a range of Gen 5 Pokémon appear more frequently in the wild, so don't worry if you haven't completed the quests by the time this event rolls around.
Unlike the challenge set, the rewards you receive for each quest differ slightly. You will receive the following rewards from the Incarnate Forme research quests:
- The Cyclone Pokémon: Bonus Timed Research - Tornadus encounter and 641 XP
- The Bolt Strike Pokémon: Bonus Timed Research - Thundurus encounter and 642 XP
- The Abundance Pokémon: Bonus Timed Research - Landorus encounter and 645 XP
Best of luck completing the Incarnate Forme research quests and check out our Go Tour Unova: Global page if you'd like to learn more about the upcoming event.