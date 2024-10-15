Knowing how long it will take to beat Metaphor: ReFantazio can help you decide whether or not you have enough resources and time to invest into the story - or it can simply be a way of knowing just how long the title will keep you entertained for.

That being said, it's not a secret that Metaphor: ReFantazio is a long-haul game that's jam packed with content for you to discover, areas to explore and enemies to fight. Also, the time you take to complete it will ultimately depend on what you decided to do on your playthrough.

On that note, here's exactly how long it takes to beat Metaphor: ReFantazio.

How long does it take to beat Metaphor ReFantazio?

It roughly takes around 100 hours to fully complete Metaphor: ReFantazio, though it could be less or more time than that depending on the difficulty level you choose and whether you're taking a leisurely playthrough or not. The harder you set the gameplay at, the longer it can take to complete everything - but that's entirely up to you, it's your game after all!



However, if you're just looking at mainling the story then it takes around roughly over 60 hours to complete - but keep in mind that exploring the rest of the world is important for levelling up your party's skills and Archetypes.



