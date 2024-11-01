Knowing how long it takes to beat Dragon Age: The Veilguard will help you plan out, or decide if you've got enough time to play, your version of the game.

This knowledge can also help you decide whether you're going to go all in from the start, exploring every inch of Dragon Age: The Veilguard to complete the story and all of the side quests in one sitting - or if it'll be better for your time management to just bash out the story on its own. The choice is entirely up to you!

Withoutb further ado, here's how long it takes to beat Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

How long does it take to beat Dragon Age The Veilguard?

It roughly takes around 40 hours to complete the main content in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, however this is just if you're focusing on working through the main story and any content connected directly to this. This doesn't include exploring the rest of Thedas, doing side quests and generally taking more time to observe every inch of the game.

It roughly takes around 88+ hours to complete the main story and all the side quests in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Please note that this is an estimate so your experience may take longer and the number doesn't include how long it takes to find all of the collectible items hidden around the world including Mementos and equipment items.

